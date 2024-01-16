Washington football head coach Jeff Fisch speaks on the future of the Huskies program after a conversation with the team.

Washington football now heads into a new era behind head coach Jedd Fisch. The Huskies have been a winning program for the past few years with Kalen DeBoer leaving Seattle garnering a 25-3 record. Fisch is filling the shoes of a coach who just took the Washington football team to the National Champion, competing for its first title win since 1991. He spoke about the opportunity he has with the Huskies and the program's future moving forward.

“I did not take the decision to come to the University of Washington lightly. But once (Ana Mari Cauce) and (Troy Dannen) showed me what is possible in Seattle, and what their vision of the future looks like, there was no answer other than yes,” said Fisch, per Christian Caple at On Montlake.

It's going to be difficult for Fisch and the Huskies to replicate the season they just had, or even the 2022 season with 11 wins, but there's no other choice. Fisch needs to produce a winning season and mostly likely get a bowl game win for the season to be considered successful in his first year. Fans may want another 10-plus win season, but that's not practical for the first year.

There's a complete roster change for the team in 2024, with vital players on the defensive end leaving for the transfer portal and Washington football's best offensive weapons declaring for the NFL draft. DeBoer showed that there's an opportunity to excel in Seattle, but there also needs to be a fit with the coaching staff. Whether Fisch was the right option for the Huskies or not, only time will tell where the future of Washington football is headed.