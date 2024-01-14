Washington football highly considering Arizona's Jedd Fisch to replace Kalen DeBoer as the next head coach.

Kalen DeBoer recently took the head coaching job in Alabama to replace Nick Saban. As a result, Washington football must now find a new head coach itself. Rumors have linked numerous names to the Huskies' program, but it sounds like Arizona's Jedd Fisch is the front-runner.

Fisch has reportedly become the top target for Washington football, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Jedd Fisch is the only head coaching candidate the Huskies have contacted since DeBoer's departure.

“Sources: Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has emerged as Washington's top target for the head coaching job. He's the only candidate Washington officials have engaged with after their initial phone calls. Expect clarity in the near future.”

That news may come sooner, rather than later. Apparently, Fisch is “likely” to take the Huskies job, per Jason Scheer of 247 Sports. Jedd Fisch was speculated to remain in Arizona, but it sounds like he's extremely interested in the Washington football job after conducting two interviews.

“Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch is likely headed to Washington. Fisch first interviewed with the Huskies on Saturday afternoon and there was some thought that he was not the first choice. On Sunday afternoon, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold turned down the job and the search shifted back to Fisch. A second interview occurred sometime within the last 24 hours and financials were discussed with everything being ironed out on Sunday afternoon.”

Losing DeBoer to Alabama right after losing the National Championship is a brutal blow for Washington football. However, hiring Jedd Fisch isn't a bad idea. He just led the Arizona football program to a top-15 finish. Additionally, Fisch is recognized as one of the best recruiters in the nation.

The Huskies may not find the same success next season, as multiple players have already declared for the NFL Draft or entered the transfer portal. However, Fisch has the potential to get this program back to the top if he's given enough time.