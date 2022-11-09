By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is one of the most respected NBA reporters out there today. He’s almost never wrong when it comes to his famed Woj bombs. However, he did drop the ball when he previously reported that the Brooklyn Nets hiring Ime Udoka as their next head coach was pretty much a done deal.

On Wednesday, the Nets changed Jaque Vaughn’s title from interim to the permanent head coach of the team — at least for the time being. This move rules out the hiring of Udoka despite the fact that the disgraced Boston Celtics coach was believed to be the man that was going to replace Steve Nash.

Woj himself has now provided an update on Udoka’s current standing now that he’s no longer headed to Brooklyn. The renowned NBA guru firmly believes that it’s only a matter of time before Udoka coaches in the league again (h/t Talkin’ NBA on Twitter):

“[Ime Udoka] will coach again in the NBA, he may coach as soon if not this season somewhere else next season,” Wojs aid. “I think plenty of teams, just in preparation, have started to do their due diligence on the Udoka situation. Certinly Brooklyn did.”

To be fair to Woj, he wasn’t the only insider who reported Udoka being on the brink of landing the Nets job. It seems that Brooklyn was indeed very close to signing him, but they may have backed off due to the backlash they received amid the circumstances that led to Udoka’s year-long suspension with the Celitcs.

“I think for Brooklyn, there was nobody telling Brooklyn that they could not hir Ime Udoka,” Woj said. “They made a decision about what made sense for them with this timing. I think under different conditions, there’s a very good chance — almost certainly — Ime Udoka would have been the Nets coach.”

Be that as it may, Woj made it clear that other teams in the league are still keeping their eye on Udoka. Several organizations from around the NBA reportedly “do not see his suspension as disqualifing” in terms of hiring him as their next head coach. Steve Nash likely isn’t the only coach who’s going to get the axe this season, and you can be sure that Ime Udoka will emerge as a prime candidate whenever and wherever there’s an opening.