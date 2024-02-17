Nick Cannon reveals that he only gets his daughter's Valentine's Day presents and not his sons. The actor has 12 kids.

Nick Cannon revealed that only his daughters — and significant others — will receive Valentine's Day gifts from him and not his sons. Cannon has 12 children, and of the dozen, seven are boys, including Zen, who died at 5 months from brain cancer. He shares Zen with model Alyssa Scott.

On the “Counsel Culture Show” podcast, Cannon repeated Dr. Laura Berman's question by saying,

“Do I get my sons something for Valentine’s Day, ‘cause they see their sister has something?

“Moms should get the boys something,” he said. “Should dad get his sons something for Valentine’s Day?”

However, for Cannon, his daughters are the only ones receiving gifts from him.

“It is technically a romantic holiday. I do, I get everybody something but it’s like, most of the time it keeps me out of trouble. I take my daughter out for Valentine’s Day and my son doesn’t get to go.”

She responded that she always gets her son something for Valentine's Day and asked Cannon, “Why does it have to be a heterosexual thing?”

She added saying since Cannon is not “romantically involved” with any of his children.

A compromise was seemingly made as Berman told the actor that he should get his sons a “big stuffed animal” as a gift.

“Yeah,” he replied, “but I’m not sending them roses.

Nick Cannon Spends Six Figures At Disney Land Annually

While Cannon might be stingy when it comes to his sons' Valentine's Day gifts, he has no problem dropping six figures on trips to Disney Land.

“Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” Cannon asked back in December per TMZ, “A lot.”

“It’s no longer free and I only had two kids then,” Cannon joked referencing his twins with Carey. “Every birthday and Christmas I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like, I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland.”

“Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if you trying to stay in the hotel,” he explained. “It’s not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations.”

The host suggest that Cannon should get a membership and The Masked Singer host said that he actually used to work there.

“I’m like, ‘Mickey, can you hook a n**** up? Can I get my job back?’” Cannon joked. “That’s one job I need back.”