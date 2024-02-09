Nick Cannon reveals if he and Mariah Carey will have a future amid her recent split from longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Nick Cannon gets real if he and his ex, Mariah Carey, will ever get back together amid her recent split from longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. Cannon and Carey tied the knot in 2008 and split in 2016. In a recent interview, Cannon answered the burning question.

“I mean, you gotta ask her!” Nick joked with E! News. “Let me know what she say!”

The reporter said that he would be with her soon, to which Cannon responded: “Ask her, text me, and we can talk through you. It's Valentines is in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let's do it, I'm with it.”

Last year on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast, the Drumline actor said he will “never have a love like I had with Mariah.”

“I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I’m not a timeline dude,” he told host Tee.

“It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,'” he continued.

He added, “If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Break Up

In December, Tanaka revealed that he and Carey broke up. “Dear friends and fans,” he began a statement on Instagram. “With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared.”

Tanaka also noted how he felt about Carey and Cannon's children Monroe and Morocco.

“Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey,” Bryan wrote. “I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”

Nick Cannon has welcomed 10 additional children after his twins with Mariah Carey.

The Masked Singer host has sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is father to two children with Alyssa Scott daughter Halo Marie Cannon born on Dec. 2022. Last year, Alyssa Scott and Cannon lost their 5-month-old son, Zen, to brain cancer, and their daughter Halo was born in December 2022.