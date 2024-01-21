He may be taking a break from having more children.

Nick Cannon discussed having 12 kids and parenthood in a recent interview. Plus, he reveals what his spring is looking like.

One thing to note: It sounds like the host will slow down a bit when it comes to having more children, PEOPLE reports.

Nick Cannon opens up about having more kids and being a parent

Asked about having any new additions, Cannon laughed and said, “I'm chilling right now. There's no plans on the horizon as of yet.”

“It's so funny; everybody's always trying to get me to have more kids,” he added. “It's like, 12 ain't enough?”

Earlier in the interview, the star discussed his current challenges raising that many children with multiple women.

“My entire life is challenging,” he said. “I don't live a normal existence, but I embrace it. I love challenges.”

Cannon added, “I wouldn't say there was one specific thing that stands out more than another. Every day, there's a new challenge, and accept it.”

As for what's most rewarding to him being a parent, it comes down to love.

“Just hearing your kids say, ‘I love you, Daddy.' You know what I mean?” he told the interviewer.

“The first time they say it, whether they're one year old or 18 months, hearing it from your kids that are on the brink of being teenagers, there's nothing better than that,” he continued.

With spring coming, he's got a lot ahead of him.

“So, a lot of getting back outside again, a lot of basketball starting back up, and just a lot of sports and outdoor activities,” he revealed. “As a dad, that's the kind of stuff you structure your schedule around, all of your kids' extracurricular activities.”

Check out Nick Cannon hosting The Masked Singer, watch his Wild ‘N Out comedy show, or listen to him on Nick Cannon Radio. Yes, he's a busy guy.