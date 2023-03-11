Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Nick Cannon is a popular actor and television host who has appeared in many notable films like Drumline, Men in Black II and Love Don’t Cost a Thing. He’s also a longtime television host, most recently “The Masked Singer.” Cannon is a Primetime Emmy Award nominee and a Chopard Trophy award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Nick Cannon’s net worth in 2023.

Nick Cannon’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $20 million

Nick Cannon’s net worth in 2023 is $20 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Nick Cannon was born on October 8th, 1980 in San Diego, California. He studied at Monte Vista High School. At a young age, Cannon was already interested in being an entertainer. As early as 11 years old, Cannon started doing stand-up comedy for his father’s local cable TV program. Later on, he also nabbed several comedy roles in “The Laugh Factory,” “The Improv” and “The Comedy Store.”

In 1998, Cannon appeared in the TV series “All That,” which served as his first official television role. He’s been a near-fixture on TV ever since. Cannon appeared in shows such as “Kenan & Kel,” “Sports Theater with Shaquille O’Neal,” “Cousin Skeeter,” “The Parkers,” “Whatever It Takes” and “Taina.” In 2014, Cannon appeared in hit comedy TV series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Cannon eventually made his way onto the big screen by taking a minor role in Whatever It Takes before appearing in the hit action fantasy movie Men In Black II. Afterwards, Cannon also appeared with films such as Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Shall We Dance, Garfield, Underclassman, Roll Bounce, Even Money, Bobby, Weapons, Goal II: Living the Dream and many more.

Cannon’s more recent films include Miracles Across 125th Street, The Misfits, King of the Dancehall, Chi-Raq and reprising his role as Devon Miles in Drumline: A New Beat. For his performance in Drumline, Cannon received a BET nomination for Best Actor and a Black Reel Awards nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance – Viewer’s Choice. Moreover, he also earned two nominations at the MTV Movie Awards for starring in Drumline. In 2007, Cannon was the recipient of the Chopard Trophy at the Cannes Film Festival.

While Cannon was an actor, he also tried his hand in rapping. Cannon was part of the group called Da D4 Dope Bomb Squad. The group opened concerts for 98 Degrees, Will Smith, LFO and Montell Jordan. In 2003, Cannon released a self-titled album, which went on to sell 200,000 units in the US. The song featured some notable tracks including “Gigolo,” “Attitude,” “I Used to Be In Love,” “You” and eight more singles.

In 2006, Cannon had plans to release more music with the album “Stages.” However, the album was never released to the public due to his commitments in acting.

Aside from rapping and acting, Cannon is also known for his hosting duties. In 2002, he began producing and hosting “The Nick Cannon Show.” Afterwards, Cannon would serve as the host for other notable TV programs such as “Wild ‘n Out,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Lip Sync Battle Shorties” and “The Masked Singer.” Hosting “America’s Got Talent” for eight seasons, Cannon reportedly bagged $70,000 per episode. As a host who made his mark on “America’s Got Talent,” Cannon received two nominations for Best Reality Show Host at the Critics Choice Television Awards.

Cannon reportedly rakes in five million dollars per season as the host of “The Masked Singer.” For his work as host of “The Masked Singer,” Cannon earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Competition Program. Furthermore, for “The Masked Singer,” he also earned his fourth nomination for the Kids’ Choice Awards as Favorite TV Host.

But while Cannon has carved out a decorated career in the entertainment industry as a host, actor and rapper, family life has played a big role in his net worth. Based on reports, Cannon currently has 11 kids with six different women, including two with legendary singer and ex-wife Mariah Carey. As a result, the famous host shells out over $3 million per year in child support.

In the Neighborhood Talk, Cannon confessed “I definitely spend a lot more than [$3 million] on my children annually. I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child,” Cannon said on The Neighborhood Talk.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Nick Cannon’s net worth in 2023?