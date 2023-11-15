Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has inserted rookie Toumani Camara in the starting lineup, benching Matisse Thybulle

Before Tuesday night's NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Utah Jazz, the Portland Trail Blazers announced that Toumani Camara was getting his first NBA start.

Camara replaces forward Matisse Thybulle in the starting lineup.

It may seem strange to bench Thybulle, especially after he had one of his best games of the season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Thybulle had 14 points on 5-9 shooting, with four 3-pointers, two rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal. Coupled with the fact that he's a two-time second-team member of the NBA All-Defensive Team, and the decision can seem even more perplexing.

There's no denying that the Blazers need defense. But they need a particular type of defense at this point. Where Thybulle thrives is off-ball; taking chances, getting in passing lanes, and being a disruptor. But he's not necessarily elite on-ball. Camara may not be elite either, but he's shown a lot more promise as an on-ball defender.

Camara is only averaging 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, but he's one of those “right place at the right time” guys. Seemingly coming up with a key rebound, steal, or stop every night. In fact, despite his pedestrian numbers, Camara leads the Blazers in on/off point differential. When Camara is on the court, the Trail Blazers are +25 coming into Tuesday's game. When he is off the court, the Blazers have been outscored by 72 points.

But there's an additional benefit beyond simple production. The Blazers are in year-one of a rebuild. They're looking to develop talent regardless of its impact on wins. In fact, maybe losing an extra game or two isn't the worst thing in the world when it comes to jockeying for NBA Draft Lottery position. Putting Camara out with the starters to sink or swim against starting-caliber NBA talent is the best way to build a future rotation piece.

Coming to the Blazers from the Phoenix Suns (along with DeAndre Ayton) in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson, Camara was the 52nd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Camara was viewed by draft outlets as a player who can fit as a modern-day power forward. He is listed at 6-foot-8 and has above-average athleticism. He has a 7-foot 1/2 wingspan that allows him to be a lanky defender.

But no one expected his emergence to happen as fast as it has. Some of it has to do with playing for a rebuilding team, but there are plenty of other young players in Portland not seeing substantial minutes. In fact, Camara has played nearly as many minutes as the rest of the second round of this year's draft.

Initially thought of as a trade throw-in by a number of Blazers fans, it's only taken 10 games for Camara to displace a young wing already recognized for his defense in Thybulle. As long as he continues his development, the sky is the limit for Toumani Camara.