The Phoenix Suns had only one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and used it on Toumani Camara, a four-year player in college.

The Suns picked Camara with the No. 52 pick overall in the second round of the draft. He will play for the Suns in the NBA Summer League beginning Saturday, July 8.

ClutchPoints has a draft grade for the Suns' pick.

Draft grade: B+

The Suns are a win-now team. They traded a boatload of draft picks and key players to get Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant to join Devin Booker for a championship chase.

Phoenix is not going to acquire a lot of young players to develop. The Suns are going all-in for a championship this season and have an aggressive new owner, Mat Ishbia, who is spending more and more for the Suns to compete.

Still, the Suns added a prospect who can fit in the bench if he is used there. Camara improved in each of his four collegiate seasons (he began his career at Georgia and transferred to Dayton for his last two seasons) and has basketball smarts.

Camara was viewed by draft outlets as a player who can fit as a modern-day power forward. He is listed at 6-foot-8 and has above-average athleticism. He has a 7-foot 1/2 wingspan that allows him to be a lanky defender.

The Suns need role players who fit around Booker, Durant and Beal, and even center Deandre Ayton, who the team is reportedly leaning toward bringing back for 2023-24. Camara shot 36.8 percent from 3-point range last season with the Flyers. He improved as a shooter in each year of college after he shot 17.2 percent as a freshman.

Camara shot 54.6 percent from the field last season with Dayton. He was an All-Atlantic 10 first-team selection and was on the all-defensive team. He averaged 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 2022-23.

Based on available film from Camara in the NBA Draft combine, he is a player who understands the game. His spacing was good and he gets to the right spots away from the ball.

He has played in college a lot longer than other prospects, which in the modern NBA is a disadvantage. But it is clear from the tape Camara is a player who can be developed still.

He needs to put on weight. He is a player who seems comfortable in the post, but he does not have good lower body strength. In one drive to the basket, he looked a bit awkward in establishing his feet on a dribble. With the Suns, Camara likely will not have to score without being set up by his teammates. If he is going to be a long-term NBA player, however, he will have to develop core and leg strength to benefit his athletic gifts.

The video shows a few lobs to Camara, who seems to be a good athlete. Here are some of his measurable numbers from the NBA Draft Combine, per NBADraft.net:

Height: 6-foot-7 barefoot

Standing reach: 8-foot-11

Weight: 220.4 pounds

Wingspan 7-foot, 1/2

Standing vertical: 28.5 inches

Max vertical: 33 inches

It is reasonable to think Camara could add to his athleticism once he develops added strength.

Ironically, NBADraft.net compared Camara to current Suns forward Torrey Craig. Craig is a player with a long wingspan who has done good things for the Suns with his defense and last postseason, catch-and-shoot 3-point ability. It always helps to have a player who can fit a much-desired role in the NBA.

This is a good pick for the Suns, who can try and incorporate Camara to have a role with the team. Obviously, there is not much risk involved with a late second-round pick.