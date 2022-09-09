Wild Queen Elizabeth II curse theory plaguing Sacramento Kings goes viral on Reddit

The Sacramento Kings have long ran the treadmill of mediocrity in the NBA. The Kings have failed to make the playoffs for 16 straight seasons, and are one of the most memed franchises in all of sports. From the Maloof controversy, to the shortsighted trades, to the owner suggesting a cherry-picking strategy, to the selection of Marvin Bagley III over Luka Dončić, the Kings franchise has had enough poor fortune in the past 16 years to last a century.

But is their run of bad luck about to come to an end? If Reddit user Araidernomore is to be believed, then yes, the Kings are bound to turn their fortunes around after the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Redditor pointed out that when King George VI ruled over the United Kingdom, the Kings, then the Rochester Royals of the National Basketball League, were perennial winners, winning the NBL title in their inaugural season and making the finals two more times before the NBL merged with the BAA to form what we all know now as the National Basketball Association. The Royals proceeded to win the 1951 NBA championship as well.

But after Queen Elizabeth II rose to power following the death of King George VI in 1952, the Royals/Kings have yet to return to the NBA Finals although they have been unlucky many times, especially during the infamous 2002 Western Conference Finals.

The franchise’s winning percentage with Queen Elizabeth II on the throne has been abysmal (2489-3112, a dreadful 44.4 win%) despite rostering one of the greatest players of all time in Oscar Robertson, especially when compared to their heyday with King George VI at the helm (264-114, an elite 69.8 win%),

Is this all a coincidence? Of course, but the eager Redditor sure does not think so, even if the post was never meant to be taken seriously.

Still, it’s easy to see why the post went viral. The idea that everything the Sacramento Kings franchise needs to regain its former glory is for a literal King to reign over the UK, with King Charles III set to take over for the late queen, is funny as heck. However, they will need superstar leaps from De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and even rookie Keegan Murray for this pipe dream to come to fruition.