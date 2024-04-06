It's the WrestleMania Weekend and we'll be seeing WWE's best competitors in the Grandest Stage of them all in just a few hours' time. There's still time to place some bets, but given how big this event is, it's hard to tell how many of these matches will go. Hence, we gave the wheel to the AI and allowed WWE 2K24 to simulate the entire card of this year's PLE. In this article, we share with you the WrestleMania XL Results, at least according to WWE 2K24 simulations.
Who Won – WrestleMania XL Results via WWE 2K24 Simulation
Night 1 has one more match than Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, and we can't even tell which of the two shows is more exciting. The first night will conclude with a big clash involving the uneasy alliance between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins and The Bloodline. It sees the return of the most electrifying sports entertainer in wrestling history and will see the defense of four championship titles out of the seven matches tonight.
Night 1 Match Card
- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch – Singles Match for the Women's World Championship
- The Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic – Tag Team Turmoil Ladder Match for the SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Championships
- Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio – Tag Team Match
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso – Singles Match
- Bianca Belair, Naomi, & Jade Cargill vs. DMG Control – 6-Woman Tag Team Match
- Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn – Singles Match for the Intercontinental Championship
- The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins – Tag Team Match to decide the stipulation of Night 2's Main Event match
Match 1: Rhea Ripley (c) defeats Becky Lynch
Our simulation opens with Rhea Ripley defending her title against Becky Lynch. This match was brutal and took both competitors to their limits. Both Rhea and Becky fought aggressively, throwing all of their moves against their opponent in an attempt to gain an advantage.
After fighting outside of the ring for a while, it looked as if Becky had the upper hand. She caught Rhea in an Armbreaker, but she can't submit her opponent outside the ring. She brings Rhea in and attempts to hit her with the Manpower Slam, only for Rhea to counter with Riptide, leading to the 1-2-3.
Match 2: Gunther (c) defeats Sami Zayn
One of the most emotional matches of the night happens right after the brutal match between two of WWE's finest women. This time, two workhorses of the midcard fought for the Intercontinental Title. Both Zayn and Gunther have elevated the Intercontinental Title to new heights, but Gunther has tightened his grip on the title.
The Ring General's iron grip on the mid-card title proved to be too strong, as Gunther lays out Sami with a Sidewalk Slam. Sami valiantly kicks out with a near fall, only for Gunther to follow it up with his signature Powerbomb, which leads to him retaining the gold.
Match 3: The Judgment Day (c) outlasts The Awesome Truth, The New Day, and #DIY
Due to the limitations of the game, we could only simulate the match with four teams and had to remove the two least likely teams to win the championship from the simulation. We were initially worried that the bug that prevented AI-only teams from finishing ladder matches would rear its ugly head, but our worries were laid to rest when Damian picked up the victory for Judgment Day.
Sadly, the game also doesn't allow the splitting of belts through ladder matches, so we have to be satisfied with Judgment Day retaining both pairs of belts.
Match 4: Jey Uso one ups Jimmy Uso
The battle of the twins in the city of brotherly love concluded with one Uso standing on top of the other. In this emotional match, Jey and Jimmy threw everything they had against each other and traded superkicks, splashes, and suicide dives. An interference by their third brother, Solo Sikoa, threw a spanner on the wheel and almost derailed the match, but ultimately, Solo didn't have enough courage to commit to either one of his older brothers.
When Jey is almost ready to put Jimmy to rest, Jimmy begs for his little brother to spare him, only to take advantage of his twin's hesitation and lock him in a submission hold! But Jey managed to wiggle free, kicking his brother away from him, putting enough distance between the two of him to strike a vicious spear that finally settled the feud between the two.
Match 5: Bianca Belair, Naomi, & Jade Cargill outpowers DMG Control
The prowess of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill was in full display in this match where the hodge-podge team dominated what was supposedly a tight-knit unit. DMG Control is out of sorts, showing signs of cracking after their betrayal of Bayley backfired. The new leader of the team, Dakota Kai, doesn't seem to have good chemistry with the Kabuki Warriors, and their easy loss here might be a sign of things to come for the stable.
Match 6: “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar score a cheap victory over Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee
As if Legado Del Fantasma hasn't cheapened this match already in real life by taking out Dragon Lee from the equation, leading to Andrade stepping up to partner with Rey instead, the way Santos and “Dirty” Dom won in this match was also the easy way out, with the two luchadors choosing to win via count out. This is definitely not yet the end of this rivalry, with some cool turns being teased for the future.
Match 7: Roman Reigns still cannot beat Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins proves in the main event of Night 1 that he is the superior Shield brother, as he defeats Roman Reigns again, earning the win for him and Cody against The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss. In this hard-fought and bloody match, the most violent offense was seen from both sides, leading to early cuts and a red mat by the end of the match.
Throughout their entire history, Roman Reigns has never pinned or made Seth Rollins submit, and in this banger of a match, it was Seth Rollins who put down Roman Reigns with a curb stomp – showing that he as the World Heavyweight Champion is the superior standard-bearer for the company.
Night 2 Match Card
- Seth “Freakin'” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
- The Pride vs. The Final Testament – Six Man Tag Team Philadelphia Street Fight
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles – Singles Match
- Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton – Triple Threat for the United States Championship
- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley – Singles Match for the WWE Women's Championship
- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles Match for the Undisputed Universal Championship
Match 1: Seth Rollins breaks Drew McIntyre's dreams
In spite of getting battered the night before, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins showed up defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre as the opener for Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. Drew McIntyre goes out to his original WWE theme song, Broken Dreams, and it backfires. In the end, Seth Rollins breaks Drew McIntyre's dream of winning a championship with a live crowd after one brutal springboard moonsault off the second rope.
Match 2: Bobby Lashley staves off The Final Testament
The returning Authorities of Pain weren't enough help for Karrion Kross to score a PLE victory, and the new heel stable ended up looking incompetently weak in front of The Almighty One and The Street Profits. This will definitely kickstart the dominance of The Pride as they set their sights on more important feuds moving forward, possibly targeting one of the new tag champions at Raw after Mania.
Match 3: AJ Styles schools LA Knight
Both men came in hot in this match, a match borne out of sheer hatred for each other. This is the kind of rivalries that end up on a card just because the two competitors hate each other's guts, and we're all here for it. In the end, AJ Styles showed LA Knight why he is considered one of the best in the world of wrestling and embarrassed the internet darling with a Styles Clash for the 1-2-3.
Match 4: Logan Paul retains with another brass knuckle shot
Logan Paul squeaks by two of WWE's most accomplished wrestlers, showing two former world champions that he just might be the best United States Champion of all time. The match starts hot, with finishers immediately being traded one after another. The heat also never let up, with weapons like garbage cans and stop signs showing up on the ring.
Haters are going to hate, but people don't realize that for Logan Paul, a triple threat match isn't a disadvantage as it would be for any other champion. For Logan Paul, that is an advantage as he could use his brass knuckles all he wants. And that's exactly how he wins this match – with a hard right to the face of Randy Orton.
Match 5: Bayley receives her flowers in the penultimate match
Bayley faces Iyo Sky, her former protege whom she helped become champion, now challenging her for the belt that she helped Iyo win in the first place. Bayley almost puts Iyo in her place with a beautiful diving elbow, only for someone else's music to hit.
Dakota tried to interfere on Iyo's behalf, but the Kabuki Warriors were nowhere to be found, further showing signs of disunity within the crumbling DMG Control. In the end, Bayley manages to hit a Roseplant to end Iyo's reign.
Match 6: Roman Reigns retains yet again
WWE continues its love-hate relationship with its fans with the controversial WrestleMania XL main event result – Roman Reigns continues his endless reign, with his reign surpassing Hulk Hogan's seemingly within reach now. The American Nightmare again fails to finish his story, no thanks to the illegal interference of Solo Sikoa.
Thanks to Seth winning the match for their team the night prior, this would have led to a disqualification, but Cody wanted to win and chose to continue the fight regardless.
Cody was THIS close to actually winning the Undisputed Universal Championship to become the champion that the WWE Universe wants and deserves, but the slimy heel Roman just managed to hit Cody with wrestling's most devastating move – the surprise rollup – for him to continue his hostage-taking of WWE's most coveted belt. This isn't the WrestleMania XL result we want, nor the ending we want. Damn it, game.
Where to Watch WrestleMania XL and find out about the results yourself
And that's how the two nights of WrestleMania XL will go according to our simulations of the matches in WWE 2K24. We're thankful that these results will likely not happen in real life, as unlike the simulation, WWE actually has bookers and producers to make sure that the right finishes would happen and the right people would go over.
Want to watch these matches and learn about the WrestleMania XL results for yourself as they happen? WrestleMania XL is exclusively streaming on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else in the world.