The Los Angeles Lakers are now in their offseason after making a first-round exit from the 2024 NBA Playoffs. It's back to the drawing boards for the Purple and Gold as they figure out the adjustments they need to make. While trading some of their inefficient players could do the trick, picking up valuable free agents is recommended as well.

Many prominent names are entering free agency this year and the Lakers may want to take advantage. With that in mind, here are some of the free agents Los Angeles needs to look out for.

Klay Thompson could finally play for his hometown

It's no secret that Klay Thompson previously expressed interest in playing for his hometown. Now that he's entering free agency, it's the perfect opportunity to make that goal of his happen.

Fortunately, Thompson could blend well with the Lakers' style of play. Having LeBron James playing point from time to time, the King will most likely dish the ball to Klay if he has a good look. The Golden State Warriors guard can also help boost the Purple and Gold's offense with his sharpshooting.

However, Los Angeles needs to be wary of signing Thompson. While Klay still can come up with big-scoring nights, gone are the days when he can do it consistently. Some might even argue that he's washed after going scoreless against the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup with their season on the line.

Nevertheless, Klay Thompson is still a good pickup for the Lakers, especially since they need more scoring options. Aside from his offense, Thompson can also bring lots of championship experience, helping shape the younger talent on the roster.

Jonas Valanciunas could be the big man the Lakers need

One of the biggest problems the Lakers have is the lack of a solid big man. Los Angeles acquired players like Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood to fill the gap, however, they failed to deliver on the task required of them. Despite now having backup bigs, the Purple and Gold still lean on Anthony Davis to protect the paint.

Given this circumstance, Davis is struggling to bring out his full potential on the hardwood considering he needs to play a certain role. The Brow previously openly expressed that he'd rather knock down mid-range shots than get dirty in the paint. Unfortunately, he isn't able to do so without a solid big man to fill his shoes.

With Jonas Valanciunas entering free agency, the Lakers may want to consider acquiring the New Orleans Pelicans big man. He may not have highly efficient defensive stats, but he's capable of making his presence felt in the paint. In the regular season, Valanciunas averaged 8.8 rebounds per game. This would take some weight off Davis' shoulders if he could have much-needed support in grabbing the boards.

On top of securing rebounds, Valanciunas is also a great inside scorer. Valanciunas could fill in the role of AD with his LeBron James tandem plays. This gives James more scoring options in any case Davis is being locked down.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reunites with the Lakers

While Kentavious Caldwell-Pope re-signing with the Denver Nuggets seems more likely, the Lakers might be able to call their championship guard back home.

KCP may be a role player, but he brings a lot of value to the team he plays for. Throughout his career, he managed to win two championships, one with the Lakers and one with the Nuggets. One reason why he found success as a role player is due to the energy he brings to the hardwood. Caldwell-Pope is a hustle player who provides stops and creates opportunities for his team.

If Los Angeles manages to bring Caldwell-Pope back to their team, he could help them get back to the position they aim to be in. Aside from the additional championship experience he gained playing in Denver, KCP could also provide new knowledge on how the Purple and Gold could win games.

There are other solid picks in the upcoming NBA free agency. It remains up to the Lakers who they think they need to acquire to help shape the roster.