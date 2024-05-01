Joaquin Phoenix could have been Doctor Strange.

Almost 10 years ago, Marvel Studios was in the midst of the Phase 3 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio was looking for an actor with the gravitas to play Doctor Strange. Enter Phoenix, SlashFilm exclusively reported.

The Academy Award-winning actor even got close to actually playing the Master of the Mystic Arts. So what happened?

Can you picture it?

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson said that while he was excited with Phoenix possibly starring in the movie, it was Benedict Cumberbatch he really wanted. However, the actor had a scheduling conflict and wouldn't be available to do the movie during the time Marvel Studios had wanted to film. Also, as much as Phoenix liked the idea of transforming into Stephen Strange, he had doubts about signing on to a multiple-film commitment with Disney.

However, Phoenix still met with Derrickson and listened to what he had to say. The filmmaker said the two of them “spent a couple of long afternoons” together. He was also “really impressed” with how the actor approached the role and his through process. The director adds that he thought Phoenix was starting to warm up to the idea of being Doctor Strange.

Derrickson hadn't forgotten about getting Cumberbatch to play the superhero, though. He also realized later on that as great an actor Phoenix is, there was something that was clear to both of them.

“I met with a bunch of actors, and Joaquin was the one that I spent the most time with. As we continued to talk, it became clear to me that Joaquin didn't really belong in that movie and probably never belonged in the MCU,” he said.

“He's a very specific guy with very specific goals as an actor, and a very specific way of performing. I think it became clear to both of us that this might not be a good fit, really is what it came down to,” the director added.

As for Cumberbatch, Derrickson was able to convince Marvel Studios and Disney to reschedule the filming to accommodate the actor.

Not Doctor Strange… but Joker

Phoenix's specificity when it comes to playing characters has earned him an Oscar for Best Actor for 2019's Joker. While the character is one of the major villains in the DC universe, the actor had a lot of wiggle room to interpret Joker his way, without having to refer too much to the extensive source material.

Phoenix lost 52 lbs. for the role. He also based the now iconic Joker laugh on “videos of people suffering from pathological laughter.” Pathological laughter is also called pseudobulbar affect (PBA) or emotional incontinence. It's a very real neurological disorder or brain injury that causes people who suffer from it to laugh uncontrollably in response to stress.

The movie is the first R-rated film in history to earn $1 billion globally. Joker was nominated for 11 Oscars, winning two. Aside from Phoenix's best actor win, the film also won best original score. Its sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, which also stars Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, is set to be released on Oct. 4.