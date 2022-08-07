Bray Wyatt alludes to Cody Rhodes’ WWE return in cryptic tweet

“Wrestling is not a love story” these words, written by the man once known as Bray Wyatt to the WWE Universe, began one heck of a personal essay on the Twitter account of WYATT 6 – aka Mr. Windham Rotunda – and casually set the professional wrestling world ablaze on an otherwise unsuspecting Sunday evening.

What could it mean? Is Wyatt headed back to the WWE? Is the once Husky Harris headed to Ring of Honor and/or AEW? Or is he simply saying goodbye to the sport he grew up idolizing, grew up around, and ultimately grew out of after 13 years in the business? Folks, I present to you the complete quote, as dictated by yours truly, in order to fully dissect Wyatt’s words without so much as the addition of an oxford comma for the sake of easier reading.

Wrestling is not a love story, it’s a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can’t understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villians. Budgets are cut. Business is business. But it can also be a land where Dean men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for offiice. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It’s an escape. A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it’s much more. It’s hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never comem. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on top. For better or for worse.

Huh, do you know what? That first line actually sounds sort of familiar after all, but where, or where, have I heard it before? … oh yeah, from Cody Rhodes on the day before he re-debuted in WWE at WrestleMania 38. Hmm… there’s no way that’s a coincidence… right?

Wrestling is a love story — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 3, 2022

Is Wyatt headed back to WWE? His statement leaves more questions.

When Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE Universe after a worldwide tour of the indies and the launch of the first “real” competitor to Vince McMahon’s company since WCW, he had a lot to say. He cut a slew of babyface promos, talked ad nauseam about his father, and delivered the following quote to Variety as aggregated by Sportskeeda.

“Everyone who knows has asked me how I’m feeling [about returning to WWE], if I’m really excited. The answer I kind of keep giving everybody is it’s just a really heavy feeling. When I first got into wrestling, I was solely in the WWE system, and I had that dream of getting to the top. Then dreams are like rivers, as the Garth Brooks song says, and it veered and it changed. Then we were able to do what we were able to do with AEW and that’s something that I’m very proud of, but to be able to revisit the thing that I set out to do in the first place when I didn’t think I would get that chance is just heavy.”