The abrupt end of the Vince McMahon era of the WWE shook the sports entertainment world a few months ago. After multiple accusations lobbied at the ex-CEO, Vinny Mac retired, and eventually stepped down from his post as the head of the Big E. Since then, many fans and critics have praised the new direction the WWE is headed to under Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The burning question, though, is what is Vince McMahon up to these days. The ex-CEO of the WWE has kept a low profile ever since he stepped down from the company. Recently, though, McMahon was seen in New York City with a familiar face to pro wrestling fans across the globe. (via TMZ)

Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with John Cena — his first public sighting since retiring last month. https://t.co/cS6RthxXYC — TMZ (@TMZ) August 26, 2022

Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday in New York City with an unidentified woman. Also spotted with Vinny Mac is John Cena, the 20-year WWE legend. Joining Cena in the party is his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. A video from TMZ shows McMahon trying to hide his face from the cameras as he entered his vehicle.

McMahon and Cena have shared a close relationship with each other since the latter’s debut in 2002. For the longest time, Cena was the face of the WWE. His charisma and skills in the ring endearing him to many young fans. Cena credits most of his success to McMahon, who gave him the green light to be the mega-star that he is today.

Cena has not wrestled for the WWE since 2021, when he faced Roman Reigns during SummerSlam. With his career seemingly coming to a close soon, it will be interesting to see how the new creative leads in the company handles the retirement match of the most popular wrestler the WWE has had in the PG era.