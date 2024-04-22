If there's one person who really doesn't like Vince McMahon, it's Bill Goldberg.
Now sure, the former Chairman of the Board has made Goldberg a ton of money, booking him for huge matches at WrestleMania and giving him titles on three occasions, but when you consider he was made to fly to Saudi Arabia fresh off of a Covid diagnosis for an underwhelming match at the Elimination Chamber and never got a promised retirement match in the promotion, it would make sense that the former WCW standout would have hurt feelings toward his former boss.
So naturally, with Mr. McMahon currently dealing with a massive lawsuit that caused him to leave the promotion for good, it would make sense that the Spear specialist would be asked about his situation, which is exactly what happened in an appearance on 93.7 The Ticket.
Would Goldberg trash the former CEO? Well, as it turns out, the answer is no, as he felt it inappropriate to comment on the situation professionally.
“No, I really don’t. Everybody has an opinion, and again, it’s kind of like me asking you how you felt about your head coaches throughout the years, about your general managers throughout the years. It’s not fair for anybody to give an opinion based upon their own opinion and not be run through the wringer by other people based upon what they think of that. Because they weren't there,” Bill Goldberg explained via Fightful.
“So as in all bosses, I think, former bosses, I mean, we had good times, and we had bad times, but that it is what it is. The allegations and the things that have come to the forefront over the past six months or a year, I have no comment on it. It’s not my place. So I think that the current owners of the WWE are going to make decisions based upon what they believe, and I think the decisions they have made have been favorable to the masses. Again, I will be this objective guy in answering a question. But yeah, personally, I’m not gonna give you an answer because that’s a personal… professionally, that’s the answer that I can give you because I try to be as professional as possible.”
Could Goldberg have gone out of his way to trash Mr. McMahon? Sure, plenty of active wrestlers in the WWE Universe have made harsh comments about the former owner, and it hasn't hurt their pushes one bit. Still, if the 57-year-old wants to return to WWE at some point, maybe he thinks being neutral could help that situation, which is certainly a way one could play it.
Bill Goldberg doesn't see himself joining AEW in the future.
Elsewhere, in his appearance on 93.7 The Ticket, Bill Goldberg was asked about the other professional wrestling promotion in town, AEW, with whom he has been linked on multiple occasions over the past few years. Could the WCW/WWE lifer actually make a jump to the promotion for what will likely be the final act of his career? Theoretically, yes, but right now, Goldberg just doesn't see it, as he believes AEW is just too “cheesy” for his tastes.
“I’ve talked to him a number of times throughout the past. But this is where you’re gonna get the most blunt answer you’re gonna get from me,” Goldberg said via Fightful. “The product’s too cheesy. The product is too cheesy. It doesn’t deserve to have…I mean, whatever. You’re really gonna get me going. But if there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah, then it would be a consideration. But not a chance.”
On one hand, good on Goldberg for sticking true to his convictions, as at 57, really shouldn't be signing with a promotion he doesn't believe in in order to pull off some Hulk Hogan in TNA level behavior. Still, this revelation is precisely that because just a few months back, Goldberg was publicly politicking to be part of Sting's final match in AEW, hoping to share the ring one final time with the “Icon” that played such a big role in his early career. Has something changed in a major way? Does Goldberg have something under the table with WWE, or did he watch Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay work one of the greatest matches of all time at AEW Dynasty and realize that he simply isn't about that life anymore? Either way, a very strange situation indeed.