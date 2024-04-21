Becky Lynch has the rare distinction among WWE Superstars by having worked for Paul “Triple H” Levesque twice in her wrestling career, first in NXT during the golden age of the promotion from 2013-15 and again since the summer of 2022, when Hunter Hurst Helmsley took over creative as the brands CCO, with more and more power coming with each passing months.
And inbetween those two periods of WWE prominance? Well Lynch was wrestling under Vince McMahon, a man infamous for his very specific wrestling preferences in terms of booking, talent pushing, and television formatting for that matter too.
So what, one might wonder, is the biggest difference between the two, and why is WWE in the middle of one of its biggest-ever boom periods? Well, Chris Van Vliet asked Lynch those very questions in a special appearance on Insight, and in the opinion of “The Man,” it comes down to one thing above all others: having a plan.
“I think it is the leadership that we have right now and that things are thought out. Because it was no secret that before the show would be rewritten as it was going on. I talked about it in the book,” Becky Lynch explained via E Wrestling News. “It wasn't unheard of for them to have a show on paper, and we'd show up, and Vince would tear it up, and we'd start from scratch, and then at 6 pm, your creative changes. And then you're like, ‘Oh, okay, well, what are we doing?' And it didn't always play off of what we had done last week. Now with Hunter in charge, he has a vision. He sees it through, and that's what you need for a TV show. You don't start filming Succession episode one without knowing where you're going in episode five. So I think that's been a huge change. And then the reins are off a little bit in terms of letting people have a bit more freedom to try things out. See if things work, see if they don't, and have a conversation there. I think that just makes a world of a difference.”
Alright, is it unfair to say that Mr. McMahon never had a plan? Yes, he pretty much always knew who was going to win the big one heading into a show and booked shows to get fans eager to see a finish to their favorite feuds, as they rarely saw any on television. Still, considering basically every wrestler to come through the main roster effectively passed along the same information that McMahon would rewrite television on the day of a show, it's hard to see what the long-term plan was when he didn't even have the short-term fully figured out. In the end, it sure sounds like WWE is better off now in that the performers at least seem to understand what's going on, which feels like it should be obvious but apparently wasn't.
Becky Lynch explains the challenge of writing her first book.
Elsewhere in her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Becky Lynch opened up about the challenges of writing her book, noting that it's tricky to tell the truth without hurting anyone's feelings along the way.
“Anything with WWE I thought needed to be handled with great care. Because I don't think you can absent-mindedly write about people that are in the public eye. You have to have a good representation of them and an accurate representation of them,” Becky Lynch explained. “And so I wanted to detail everything very honestly, very factually, without letting my bias come into play. Like when was I the a**hole? I need to own that. Let me try and see the other person's point of view because these people are in the public eye and you want to represent them in the way that is most honest. And here's another thing that Mick Foley told me, never use a book to get back at anybody. Like, never use it as a revenge tool, they don't have the chance to defend themselves. And I took that as I'm going to be the hero of my own story, right? If you're reading this, I'm likely painting myself as the hero of my story. It's not fair for me to paint anybody as a villain, especially somebody who doesn't have the chance to respond. So I really wanted to handle all of that stuff with care.”
While it's impossible to know how everyone in the WWE Universe felt about Lynch's book, as who knows, some members of the promotion may have hurt feelings for how they were portrayed, but when you consider that the book is already very successful, it's safe to say Lynch's writings have become a certified part of the WWE story, which her account playing a major part in how people will remember her era.