Vince McMahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump for WWE appearances

For weeks, rumors have circulated about just how much money Vince McMahon paid out off the books during his tenure at the head of WWE, with the exact recipients of his payouts largely shrouded in mystery.

Fortunately, that shroud has been pulled back ever so slightly, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that $5 million of the nearly $20 million Mr. McMahon paid out without recording them on the official WWE books went into the pocket of none other than Donald Trump, the Celebrity Apprentice host-turned-former President who made two appearances in the company in 2007.

Considering The Journal published the original story that brought down the “Vincent K. McMahon era of WWF/WWE history,” their reporting is likely pretty on the money. Read an excerpt from the story below.

“Contributions totaling $5 million to Donald Trump’s charity in 2007 and 2009 were among $19.6 million in unrecorded company expenses Vince McMahon paid out before he stepped down from World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. amid misconduct allegations, an internal board investigation found.”

Now obviously, there is nothing wrong with paying Trump for his services; while his run as Bobby Lashley’s manager for an eventual “Battle of the Billionaires” hair vs. hair match at WrestleMania 23 wasn’t exactly well received at the time and hasn’t aged all that well either, if $4 million was the agreed upon asking price for the feud, with the fifth million coming from his appearance in 2009, who is anyone to argue with it?

What is a problem, however, is the concept of paying that money without putting it on the official ledgers, as it creates all sorts of tax issues, which isn’t ideal for a publically traded company.