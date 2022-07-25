WWE facing investigations over Vince McMahon’s $14.6 million hush money payments

The WWE world was shocked on Friday as Vince McMahon announced his retirement amid ongoing investigations into sexual misconduct. It also appears he conducted some funny business over the years.

The WWE says that McMahon splashed $14.6 million in “unrecorded expenses” from 2006 to 2022 and the company insists he will pay everything back personally, per The Hollywood Reporter.

McMahon’s fishy payments have also resulted in the WWE facing investigations. The money he gave out was to former female employees McMahon had personal relationships with.

Here is more insight from The Hollywood Reporter:

“The WWE board of directors is investigating the payments made by Vince McMahon, and the regulatory filing says that it “remains ongoing.” McMahon allegedly had sexual relationships with women who worked at the company, and paid the accumulated $14.6 million as part of severance packages over the years.”

Certainly a messy situation for the WWE and McMahon, who now had to pay all the money back. That’s tough. The company also announced that Triple H, the husband of McMahon’s daughter Stephanie, will take over as the head of creative following the departure of McMahon.

The WWE is going to have a much different look and feel without Vince McMahon, who was around for decades. But, it appears it might be for the best.