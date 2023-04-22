Who doesn’t like bragging about their big gaming moments? Unfortunately for players on Xbox, sharing your screenshots and clips to Twitter is no longer possible thanks to the recent changes to the use of Twitter API.

What Happened to Xbox Share on Twitter?

Normally, sharing your highlight was as simple as pressing the Xbox button on your controller then selecting your most recent clip then choosing which social media platform to brag on.

The official Xbox Twitter account replied to several concerned players. “We have had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter directly from the console and Game Bar on Windows. You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS,” the reply read. It then shared an alternative way to share media from Xbox to Twitter

go to the Xbox mobile app

select ‘My Library’ -> ‘Captures’

choose your screenshot/clip

select ‘Share’ & then ‘Twitter’

The Microsoft and Twitter Breakup

The same day that the Twitter Verified legacy blue checkmarks were deprecated and removed, it seems that Xbox players will also have to say goodbye to sharing their hype plays directly from their console (and Windows Game Bar). While Xbox or Microsoft hasn’t said so explicitly, this is widely believed to be the fruit of Twitter changing their API terms – making it a paid subscription-type deal and moving away from its completely free model that it has been working under since release.

It could be as simple as Microsoft not seeing the prices for Twitter’s API use worth it. According to a report by Wired earlier this year, the Enterprise Package that Microsoft would perhaps feel obliged using should they continue support for Twitter on their various platforms would set them back at least $42,000, and can go as high as $210,000 per month. Microsoft is also deprecating support for Twitter on their multi-platform advertising engagement in a few days, so this move by Xbox can also be seen as Microsoft moving away from the bird app as a whole.

