Published November 28, 2022

The fight between Sony and Microsoft continues to this day, and the feud between the two companies actually has very big implications for what kind of games players get to enjoy on their preferred console. For PlayStation console fans, there are just a handful of exclusives to look forward to right now, with many of them not coming any time sooner than 2023. Still, there are things to look forward to. Just don’t think that our top 8 upcoming PS5 console exclusive games not coming to the Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch will be out anytime soon (aside from God of War Ragnarok, at least).

Top 8 Upcoming PS5 Console Exclusives (As of November 28, 2022)

8. Forspoken

Release Date: January 24, 2023

Developed By: Luminous Productions

Published By: Square Enix

While we’d still love to see Final Fantasy 7 Remake in this list, for the time being, we’re letting Cloud and Sephiroth step aside in favor of another SQUARE ENIX title: Forspoken. Appearing in the PlayStation Showcase, Forspoken’s a breath of fresh air from the usual games SQUARE ENIX has treated to us. Forspoken is very promising especially since it’s being worked on by industry veterans, including the fabled Amy Hennig. Originally set to be released in May 2022, the game was delayed to October 11, 2022, to give the studio more time to polish the game. Then, the game was further delayed to January 24, 2023. This time, the delay was, according to Luminous, more of a strategic decision rather than a developmental one – meaning even if Forsaken is already ready to be released this October, they wouldn’t want to compete with whatever’s coming out around that time. Luminous and SQUARE ENIX would rather launch the game a little later than risk getting buried under the rubble by other games (probably learning from Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Zero Dawn’s experience.)

7. Eternights

Release Date: TBA 2023

Developed By: Studio Sai

Published By: Studio Sai

Eternights is a new adventure set to release in ‘Early 2023,’ in which we’ll endeavor to make the best of life in the post-apocalyptic world — rescuing the planet, finding love, and so on. The Eternights debut trailer effectively demonstrated the game’s unique mixture of love narrative and haptic combat, emphasizing the dungeon exploration and courting that would be necessary. Basically a game that mixes Action RPG and dating sim, Eternights look promising, especially for anime fans.

6. MARVEL’s Wolverine

Release Date: TBD

Developed By: Insomniac Games

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

With the recent interest in Wolverine running high again thanks to the Deadpool 3 reveal that Hugh Jackman will be returning to play the character in the film, interest in this upcoming Insomniac Game also spiked once again. Unfortunately for us MARVEL and Wolverine fans, this game isn’t coming out any time soon, as Insomniac Games currently have their hands full on another project (more on that later) and Wolverine currently has no release schedule or timeline yet. Still, it doesn’t make it any less exciting, given how little the PS5 has in offering in terms of console exclusives right now.

5. Spider-Man 2

Release Date: TBA 2023

Developed By: Insomniac Games

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

As we’ve already mentioned, Spider-Man 2 will be coming out in the far future exclusively to the PS5. It’s amazing how Insomniac Games is working on two big-name projects at once, but we do hope that both Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine will both deliver. Thankfully, Insomniac Games has a clean track record in this regard, and we can only wait patiently as they do their magic on this sequel game. Spider-Man 3: No Way Home just added more hype for this game, and, well, we’re just going to leave it at that to keep this article spoiler-free.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man is already on PC. Have you checked it out yet?

4. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Release Date: Q4 2023

Developed By: SQUARE ENIX

Published By: SQUARE ENIX

The second game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy, Rebirth will follow up on the divisive ending of Final Fantasy VII Remake – this tie fully embracing its identity as a new, parallel timeline instead of a full-on remake of the original game. In this rendition, we’ve seen very few footages so far, but what SQUARE ENIX has allowed to tease so far has shown that the Final Fantasy VII Remake series really might take a wholly different direction storywise – including the possibility of Sephiroth being an ally, and of Zack Fair actually being alive. This is definitely going to be one of the best PS5 games coming out this year.

3. Final Fantasy XVI

Release Date: Summer 2023

Developed By: SQUARE ENIX

Published By: SQUARE ENIX

Final Fantasy 16 still doesn’t have a release date, but the latest news coming from Yoshi-P indicates that an official release date might be revealed very soon, especially since he also said that the game is now in its final stages of development. Nevertheless, fans are eagerly awaiting the next entry to the long-running saga by Square Enix. We are expecting more details to come out soon this Spring, as promised by game director Naoki Yoshida. Details about the game are still sparse, but here’s what we know: the game is set in the fictional world of Valisthea, a continent with six factions that are on the verge of conflict due to the spreading disease called the Blight.

The release window for the game finally was revealed during the June Sony State of Play, which is set for Summer 2023. Well, that’s still a long time coming, but we’re sure it will be worth the wait, and this PS5 console exclusive could even be a console seller.

2. Horizon Call of the Mountain

Release Date: TBA

Developed By: Guerilla Games, Firesprite

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

For those who are still reeling from the emotional roller-coaster that was Horizon: Forbidden West, there’s yet another PS5 game that’s coming soon. However, you’d actually need the new PS VR2 to play this game. This game seems to focus more on exploration, showcasing the colorful world of Horizon, but also showcasing the technical prowess of the new VR console. While it’s not going to be as action-intensive as Horizon: Forbidden West, we’re sure that this game will still be picked up by Horizon fans who would eventually own the PS VR2. While not everyone’s not going to be able to play this PS5 game, we’re sure that it’ll still be a big treat for Horizon fans.

1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Release Date: TBA

Developed By: Aspyr, Saber Interactive

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Headlining the PlayStation Showcase is one game that a lot of RPG fans have not forgotten: Knights of the Old Republic. The classic RPG tale of twists and turns will be returning, built from scratch. The game’s remake will have no participation from BioWare whatsoever, however, so it’d be interesting to see how this one will turn out in the hands of Aspyr. We haven’t seen a great CRPG game in a long while, so we really hope that this game delivers. Aspyr should not mess with this classic’s remake if they don’t want to face the wrath of the entire gaming community. And please, no microtransactions. Please.

Sadly, recent news has signified that Aspyr has decided to shelve development for the game for the time being. This game is still one of the most highly-anticipated games coming to PlayStation, and I don’t think Sony will let go of this just like that, especially after featuring the title on one of their State of Plays. Most probably the game would fall into the care of Saber Interactive, which used to just be part of the development team in a support role. Hopefully, we get more optimistic news about the game soon.

