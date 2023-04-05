New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson left today’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a hamstring injury, and he spoke about the severity and steps for the future after the game, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“It’s a little sore,” Josh Donaldson said, “I think we’re just kind of trying to see how it responds tomorrow and go from there.”

The Yankees were originally scheduled to play the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday for their home opener, but that has been postponed to Friday due to weather. So the Yankees having an off day on Thursday gives Donaldson an extra day to recover, if he aims to play in the team’s next game.

When Donaldson was pulled from the game, the Yankees inserted Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was the Yankees shortstop last season, but now he has been relegated to a utility role with Anthony Volpe taking over at shortstop. Kiner-Falefa won a gold glove at third base with the Texas Rangers in 2020, so he is a capable player to fill in. He also has been playing some center field for the Yankees early in the season with Harrison Bader’s absence.

DJ LeMahieu is also a good option at third base, and that opens up the possibility of him playing more third base, while Gleyber Torres gets more time at second. Both DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres have looked good to start this season.

It will be interesting to see how Donaldson progresses over the next couple of days, and if he lands on the injured list or not.