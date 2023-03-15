Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The New York Yankees are planning to utilize Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the outfield at times this season. New York seemingly envisions Kiner-Falefa as a utility man at this point. Kiner-Falefa may still play some shortstop in 2023, but it appears as if Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe are contenders to take over full-time duties at the position. Kiner-Falefa, who’s expected to play centerfield on Friday for the Yankees, reacted to learning the new position, per Bryan Hoch.

“Adding center field to my resume a little bit is good; just being able to play there in a pinch if something happens and the team needs me,” he said.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is unquestionably a versatile player. He’s a former catcher-turned-shortstop who can play second or third base if necessary. Now he’s preparing to add centerfield to his resume, which will make him a valuable utility option for Aaron Boone and the Yankees during the 2023 campaign.

Kiner-Falefa was originally a candidate to be the Yankees’ shortstop once again. However, he previously admitted that he needs a role on the team if he isn’t going to consistently play shortstop in 2023.

“That’s why I’m kind of happy that I’m able to show it off the next couple days because I need a role on this team if I’m not playing shortstop,” Kiner-Falefa said, per the New York Post. “I have an opportunity the next couple of days to put myself in a role. If it’s not at shortstop, then maybe that allows us to hold on to me. It’s nothing I can control, but at the end of the day, I’m looking at this opportunity to cement myself here.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is looking to find success for the Yankees in 2023 regardless of where he plays in the field.