Josh Donaldson did not make a good first impression with the New York Yankees last season, but manager Aaron Boone believes that there is a possible bounce back coming for Donaldson in 2023.

“This is a guy who’s been an MVP and basically a stud throughout his career, and by his standard, (he had) a down year last year,” Aaron Boone said, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. “That’s a little shot. But I think that I keep maintaining not only with you guys (reporters), but with him, it’s like, and even putting a scouting lens on it, he’s still got the tools to be a really good hitter.”

Josh Donaldson saw some positive results in Tuesday’s spring training game against the Detroit Tigers, hitting two home runs.

“To go out and get results in the game is encouraging,” Boone said, via Kuty. “He’s capable of that. It’s absolutely still in there. He’s twitchy. He’s strong. He’s got power. He’s just got to get that – he got dinged a little bit lat year. He’s just got to know that that’s still in there. Because it is.”

When Donaldson was asked about the difference of his approach this year, and said it is simplified compared to last season.

“I think it’s just trying to make it as simple as possible,” Donaldson said, via Kuty. “Make it simple, to where the focus and energy is able to be seeing the ball, making my devisions on that, and make the mechanic of it being simpler and feeling simpler and just allowing the work and stuff I’ve put in to come out. Not trying to force it. Not trying to do too much. Really just letting it come out and play.”

The Yankees have a lot of infielders, with prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza knocking on the door of getting a lot of playing time. There is some pressure on Donaldson to perform. If he doesn’t the Yankees could give his playing time to DJ LeMahieu, and give more playing time to Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza.