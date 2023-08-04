The New York Yankees haven't been having the season they were hoping for, and that continued when Anthony Rizzo was placed on the injured list with concussion symptoms on Thursday. Interestingly enough, former Yankee Luke Voit opted out of his minor league contract with the New York Mets just hours before this move was made, and it seems like manager Aaron Boone already knows what fans are wondering.

After getting traded off the Yankees after the 2021 campaign, Voit has struggled to find a new home in the MLB. Voit has only played 22 games in the majors this season with the Milwaukee Brewers, but his numbers during his time (.221 BA, 0 HR, 4 RBI, .548 OPS) aren't inspiring. However, the Yankees have a need at first base, and with Voit available, Boone teased a potential reunion before quickly walking his comments back.

“We’ll see, we’ll see…No, no, no! You misread that answer. I heard he opted out, but that really is the extent of it.” – Aaron Boone, NJ.com

Voit may not be the stud that he was back in the 2020 season when he led the majors with 22 home runs in the league's shortened 60-game season, but he still could be a decent fill-in for Rizzo while he's out. And who knows, maybe Voit can find his power stroke again after a rough season so far.

Voit's ties to the Yankees are obvious, and there's a clear match between the two sides if they feel the need to reunite. This will certainly be something worth watching over the coming days, and while the hope is obviously going to be to see Rizzo back on the field sooner rather than later, bringing Voit back on a cheap deal could be a sneaky good move for New York to make here.