The New York Yankees have placed Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day injured list. Rizzo's IL stint is due to “post-concussion syndrome,” which the Yankees believe likely is connected to a collision he had with San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. on May 28. Oswaldo Cabrera was called up to replace Rizzo on the Yankees' roster.

Rizzo wasn't in the lineup for the Yankees' 7-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Thursday that Rizzo started to complain about “some fogginess” over the last few days. Boone said a battery of tests revealed that Rizzo had some cognitive impairment.

Rizzo passed MLB's concussion protocol in the days after the incident with Tatis Jr. more than two months ago, according to Boone. The first baseman was pulled from the Yankees' May 28 contest early with what the club called a “neck injury.” Rizzo didn't play again until five days later.

The fact that Rizzo is only now being diagnosed with a concussion raises a ton of questions. It's been clear that Rizzo hasn't been the same player since the Padres' game. He had a 45-game homer-less drought that started just shortly before getting hurt against San Diego.

Rizzo had All-Star-caliber numbers on May 28, hitting .304/.376/.505 with 11 home runs. He goes onto the IL with .244/.328/.378 splits and 12 total home runs.

Despite Rizzo's rapid decline in production, the Yankees insisted that he was healthy.

The news comes as New York is quickly falling out of the playoff contention. After a quiet traded deadline, the Yankees are 3.5 games out of the AL wild-card race.