Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Luke Voit has always looked like a guy who knows how to party. Whether it be his gold chain or unbuttoned uniform, the 32-year-old always brings his personality and bravado to the ballpark. And it was on full display in the Brewers’ 11-2 trouncing of the San Diego Padres Voit got on base with a single to right field in the top of the first inning. He is not known for his speed, but a Mike Brosseau screamer down the third base line afforded him the opportunity to show off his wheels. The 2020 home run champion hustled all the way home, sliding safely into to score on a close play at home plate. As impressive as his baserunning was, Voit seized the moment with some inaudible cussing capped off by him opening the collar of his shirt to expose his chest, via Talkin’ Baseball.

Luke Voit scored all the way from first and was PUMPED pic.twitter.com/a1aOKBVSxw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 15, 2023

“That’s what happens when you let the (expletive) big boy run,” Voit told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Voit also said he blacked out following his moment of speedy triumph. Many Brewers fans may be feeling the same sort of emotions after a torrid 10-4 start to the season (tied for best in National League). Renown for their reliable starting pitching rotation, Milwaukee’s offense has been ignited early. Voit is doing his part, hitting .276 with two RBIs in 29 at-bats. The brisk “big boy” also has one stolen base.

Dismantling World Series contenders like the Padres will keep the good vibes rolling for the Brew Crew. And the high energy of one of baseball’s most unique personalities will only enhance the experience for all involved.