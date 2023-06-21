Entering the 2023 MLB season, Anthony Volpe was the darling of the New York Yankees and deemed the future at shortstop. While his Yankees debut hasn't necessarily gone to plan, Volpe isn't planning on leaving New York anytime soon.

Volpe has gone 1-10 over his last three games, striking out six times. However, the rookie shortstop's mind isn't on a potential demotion, but instead working through his problems with the Yankees, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“That's so far out of my control,” Volpe said of a potential Triple-A demotion. “This team has taken me in since Day 1 of spring training. We have such big games every night, so if I was thinking of anything else, it would be a disservice to the guys in the clubhouse. That's the furthest thing from my mind.”

Volpe's struggles as a rookie has gone beyond just his last three games. Over his first 73 games with the Yankees, Volpe is hitting .191 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and 15 stolen bases. While his SBs look nice, Volpe has failed to find a consistency at the plate. Even with his steals, Volpe has just a .265 on base percentage.

Still, the rookie was ranked as the best prospect in New York's organization heading into 2022, via MLB Pipeline. He ranked as the fifth-best prospect in baseball overall.

It'll take more than just 72 games to get a true gauge of Anthony Volpe. But even as he works the kinks out of his game, Volpe is ready to turn it around with the Yankees, not in Triple-A.