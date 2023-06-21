Anthony Volpe has struggled mightily at the plate for the New York Yankees in 2023, and scouts told the New York Post that the youngster may “need to relearn” his swing in the minor leagues.

Two scouts have been following Volpe for years, and say his swing is more “uphill” and harder than ever, according to Jon Heyman of the Post.

“He's going away from what made him special — getting on base, battling, tough at-bats,” the scout told Heyman. “Now it's three strikes and sit down. That's not his game. Someone told him not to worry about strikeouts. He swings out of his [behind] every pitch, even with two strikes.”

“This is not the type of player Anthony Volpe should be,” the other echoed. “He shouldn't be among the league leaders in strikeouts.”

Volpe is tied for seventh in the American League with 83 strikeouts, and has seen his batting average drop to an abysmal .191.

“I'm definitely not trying to do the launch angle, or anything like that,” Volpe told Heyman in response to the scout's evaluation. “I'm just trying to impact the game any way I can and help the team win. I get opportunities a lot, so I'm trying to take advantage of that.”

One of the scouts even suggested that the young infielder may need an assignment in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to work out the issue and “reacquire his previous swing.”

“He's going to have to go down to Triple-A,” the scout said. “He's going to have to relearn how to hit the ball up, and relearn how to hit the ball away. His hips are opening early and he's swinging uphill. The only pitch he can hit are pitches that are down and in.”

Despite the struggles, general manager Brian Cashman has said that sending Volpe down isn't even an option.

“We're not shying away from Anthony Volpe,” Cashman said. “We believe in him, we're invested in him.”

Still, it isn't the rookie season that anyone anticipated for the 22-year-old.

“We're not where we want to be obviously. I am trying to find ways to impact the game any way I can,” Volpe admitted. “Everyone's grinding to try to be the player and be the team we can be.”

It's clear that the Yankees are desperately missing Aaron Judge as they continue a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.