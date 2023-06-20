With many questions surrounding an Aaron Judge-dependent roster, New York Yankees fans are looking at general manager Brian Cashman for swift answers. Some of those issues might not be quick fixes, though. The organization is affording one particular area of concern considerable leeway.

“Cashman said there have been no discussions about bringing up {Oswald} Peraza for {Anthony} Volpe: “We’re not shying away from Anthony Volpe. We believe in him, we’re invested in him and we know there’s a payoff there for us as long as we walk that tightrope with him,” Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reported Tuesday.



The highly touted shortstop Anthony Volpe has faced immense pressure since being uniquely fast-tracked to the MLB following an impressive Spring Training. His position and status as a former first-round pick naturally and unfairly drew Derek Jeter comparisons. The fact that he is a native New Yorker did not help matters, either. The hoopla has faded over the course of a tough couple months, and a championship-starved fan base is running out of patience.

Volpe finds himself below the Mendoza Line with a .189 batting average that is exacerbated by a less-than-stellar showing in the field. Fellow top prospect Oswald Peraza is the only feasible replacement option and would satisfy fans' desire to build for the future while also hopefully staying competitive in the present. Brian Cashman is not entertaining such a switch now, though, being steadfast in his belief that the Venezuelan native needs a bit more polishing.

“Peraza will continue playing 2B/3B/SS at Triple-A to ‘”finish off his development,”‘ Cashman told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. Peraza struggled in his 12 games with the Yankees this year,- batting a meager .188- but has found success with Scranton/Wilkes Barre. If he continues to produce, management will have little choice but to give the 23-year-old a larger sample size in the big leagues.



It will remain business as usual for now, though. The Yankees (39-33) hope to end this recent slide and get back on track against the Seattle Mariners (35-35) Tuesday. A big night for Volpe would be a big bonus for a front office that probably doesn't want to be flooded with any more questions.