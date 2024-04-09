New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole is recovering from an elbow injury that he suffered this spring, and started throwing on Monday, but there have been a lot of elbow injuries across the league as well, which has caused some to suspect that the implementation of the pitch clock might be playing a part. Cole spoke on that idea and what the league needs to do to limit injuries.
“I'm just frustrated it's a combative issue,” Gerrit Cole said, via Jorge Castillo of ESPN. “It's like, ‘OK, we have divorced parents and the child's misbehaving and we can't get on the same page to get the child to behave.' Not that the players are misbehaving, but we have an issue here and we need to get on the same page to at least try and fix it.”
MLB has asserted that the pitch clock is not a factor in pitchers' injuries. There is a prevailing thought that the increase in velocity that pitchers throw at, along with not taking breaks after the season is over to rest is what is mainly contributing to the injuries. Gerrit Cole pushed back on the notion that the pitch clock is not playing a part, and said that we will have a better understanding in a few years.
“We are going to really understand the effects of… The pitch clock maybe five years down the road,” Cole said, via Castillo. “But to dismiss it out of hand, I didn't think that was helpful to the situation. I think the players are obviously the most important aspect of this industry and this product. And the care of the players should be of utmost importance to both sides.”
Cole did say that he remembers a couple of situations with the Yankees last year in which fatigue surprised him, but said he was able to handle it, according to Castillo. Cole continued to say that dismissing that idea is not the right approach.
“I think it's just irresponsible for either side to say any one of those things definitely has no impact on pitchers' elbows or shoulders,” Cole said, via Castillo. “That's not helpful.”
Clarke Schmidt, fellow Yankees starter said the clock does factor into fatigue.
“I think it can play a factor for sure,” Clarke Schmidt said, via Castillo. “I think when you're having a high-stress inning and it's like that thing seems like it's almost zero seconds every single time when there's runners on base and you're rushing to get back. So it definitely plays a factor.”
MLB pitchers hit with rash of arm injuries
In addition to Cole, Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. He is expected to miss the rest of the 2024 season.
The Yankees' opponent this week in the Miami Marlins have lost Eury Perez to Tommy John surgery. Sandy Alcantara is on the injured list with an elbow injury as well and will miss the 2024 season after getting Tommy John surgery. Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett are on the injured list with shoulder injuries as well for the Marlins.
Across baseball in the last week or so, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber found out he needed Tommy John surgery, while Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider found out he has structural damage in his elbow.
These injuries add to the list of big-name pitchers who have suffered significant arm injuries in the last two seasons since the pitch clock has been implemented. That list includes Shohei Ohtani, Jacob deGrom, Shane McClanahan, Robbie Ray, Walker Buehler, Lucas Giolito and Dustin May.
Whether or not it is the pitch clock that is at fault, this is a worrying trend for MLB.