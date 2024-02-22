The New York Yankees made a big addition to their pitching rotation when they signed Marcus Stroman. However, with Blake Snell remaining active, many Yankees fans are wondering if New York is still interested.
Hal Steinbrenner has seen the rumors tying the Yankees to Snell. But as the reigning NL Cy Young remains a free agent, Steinbrenner doesn't want to officially comment on the matter, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
“I'm not going to talk free agents. I'm just going to tell you that we continue to look at a lot of different options. Given where we are payroll wise, any addition to the club is going to be a costly one, but I'm still willing to consider anything that comes my way, anything (Brian Cashman) and his team bring my way, I'll leave it at that. But we are not done trying to improve this team.”
The Yankees currently hold the highest payroll in baseball at almost $291 million. Any major signing would further push New York into the luxury tax. However, Steinbrenner seems up to adding if it'll help the Yankees get back on track. New York missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 in 2023.
Signing Blake Snell would certainly bolster New York's playoff chances. On his way to the NL Cy Young as a member of the San Diego Padres, Snell put up a 14-9 record with a 2.25 ERA and a 234/99 K/BB ratio.
Hal Steinbrenner isn't willing to go out and publicly comment on New York's Snell pursuit. But if the money is right, he seems up to make at least one more impactful addition.