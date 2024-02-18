Despite already signing Marcus Stroman, the Yankees aren't out of the Blake Snell pursuit.

The New York Yankees made a major addition to their pitching rotation when they signed Marcus Stroman. However, as the Yankees look towards Opening Day, New York is looking for even more firepower in their rotation.

The Yankees are still showing strong interest in free agent Blake Snell, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. However, New York isn't comfortable at Snell's current asking price and are waiting to see if it'll come down.

Snell had already received a five-year, $150 million contract offer from the Yankees earlier in the season. But he turned that offer down to pursue a larger contract. So far, that contract has yet to come as Snell is still without a team as spring training begins.

The Yankees have kept close tabs on Snell's market, waiting to see if he'll bite on a less expensive deal. New York is also open to a one-year deal that would pay the right-hander upwards of $35 million for the season.

If the Yankees were to land Snell, New York would have one of the more dangerous one-two punches atop their rotation. The reigning NL Cy Young award winner as a member of the San Diego padres, Snell put up a 14-9 record with a 2.25 ERA and a 234/99 K/BB ratio. It was the second Cy Young award of Snell's career.

New York is hoping for Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes to make their full returns in 2024. Gerrit Cole and Marcus Stroman are already locked into high-leverage roles. But adding Blake Snell could be the missing piece that truly boosts the Yankees' World Series hopes.

It'll all just come down to the money.