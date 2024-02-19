Blake Snell reportedly has an offer from the Yankees amid New York's "serious interest" in the reigning NL Cy Young winner.

It was recently reported that the New York Yankees are still interested in signing Blake Snell. The report surfaced after rumors suggested New York was unlikely to sign the reigning National League Cy Young winner. Although the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants are also interested in him, Snell reportedly has an offer from the Yankees, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

MLB Network also reports that the Yankees have “serious interest” in Snell.

Adding Snell to the rotation would give the Yankees a tremendous opportunity to bounce back following their down 2023 campaign. New York already has Gerrit Cole, the reigning American League Cy Young winner, leading the rotation. Adding another ace alongside Cole would give New York arguably the best starting pitching duo in the sport.

Of course, they signed Marcus Stroman this offseason. He features an ace-caliber ceiling. Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon are also All-Star pitchers. Staying healthy will prove to be of the utmost importance, but adding Snell would give the Yankees a dominant pitching rotation.

Yankees set to sign Snell?

Nothing is guaranteed at this point. Snell could still sign elsewhere.

However, the Yankees seem to be trending toward becoming the favorite to sign Blake Snell. New York has displayed hesitancy at times in MLB free agency over the past few years. That changed last offseason when the team re-signed superstar Aaron Judge.

This past offseason, the Yankees have been aggressive once again, whether it's been through free agency or trades. In addition to signing Stroman, New York has also acquired Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo via trades.

It's already been a strong offseason for a team with hopes of rebounding in 2024. But this is the New York Yankees we are talking about. This is the same team you probably grew up hating (unless you are a Yankees fan) because they seemingly signed every star. So there is no reason why they can't make a big offer to Blake Snell.

When the Yankees truly want to sign a free agent, it's almost impossible for other suitors to compete with them.