Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Despite being just 20-years-old, Jasson Dominguez is already considered to be a major part of the New York Yankees future. For one former Yankees favorite, Dominguez has a chance to be truly special in New York.

Nick Swisher is currently a special advisor with the Yankees. As he watches Dominguez play, Swisher truly understands why they call the outfielder, ‘The Martin,’ via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

“He is ‘The Martin,’ bro!” Swisher said. “To be able to see what he’s doing now, I could not be more happy for him. To see the work he is putting in from start to finish, man, I’m all about work and putting it in on an everyday basis. He’s doing that.”

“For all of us,” Swisher continued, “the sky’s the limit for him.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jasson Dominguez entered the 2023 season ranked as the second-best prospect in the Yankees system behind just Anthony Volpe by MLB Pipeline. Furthermore, Dominguez ranked as the 45th-best prospect in all of baseball.

The outfielder has advanced to AA through his two professional seasons. Over 177 games, Dominguez has hit .266 with 21 home runs, 78 RBI and 46 stolen bases. He hit a jaw-dropping .455 with four home runs and nine RBI in his first taste of major league spring training. Dominguez will begin this season back at the AA level.

Nick Swisher saw plenty of success with the Yankees, winning a World Series with the club back in 2009. As he watches Jasson Dominguez, he sees a player that can help New York reach similar heights upon his arrival to the Yankees.