New York Yankees prospect and switch-hitting outfielder Jasson Dominguez has a bright future in front of him and Bronx Bombers legend Bernie Williams thinks that the youngster is on the right path.

“He’s very eager to be here. I think he’s taking it all in. … He’s very coachable. He wants to learn, and he’s not really taking it for granted. He’s on a great path right now,” Bernie Williams said of Jasson Dominguez, per Bryan Hoch.

Dominguez turned heads right away in his Grapefruit League debut last Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, as he hit a monster home run in the fifth inning, albeit in a 7-4 loss.

“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on the ball,” Domínguez said of his blast against the Phillies (h/t Hoch). “[Big league camp has] been a learning experience and a lot of fun. I have been learning and having fun at the same time with all the guys around me. It’s been great.”

Dominguez is not expected to hit the big leagues in 2023 but is projected to finally crack the Yankees MLB roster in 2024. That’s a long way from now, but his potential to become a huge contributor to the Yankees in the future can’t be overlooked. It’s also possible that New York expedites his journey to the MLB if he continues to flash such a form.

Playing for three teams in the minor leagues in 2022, Dominguez hit .273 with a .376 OBP and .461 SLG along with 16 home runs and 59 RBI across 530 plate appearances.