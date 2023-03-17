ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

There usually isn’t much to take in from MLB Spring Training. That wasn’t the case for New York Yankees fans this season, who caught a glimpse of their heralded star prospect Jasson Dominguez – and he didn’t disappoint.

In his 22 at-bats in Yankees spring training, the man dubbed The Martian hit for both average and power. He got on base more than half the time with a .520 OBP and hit with a similar success rate at .455 and a ridiculous 1.565 OPS. Jasson Dominguez’s nine RBIs and four home runs were enough to get fans excited about the next big thing.

Jasson Dominguez is now hitting .455 this spring after this sharp double to right field. He has a 1.565 OPS in 22 at-bats. pic.twitter.com/JwNqgKlAv2 — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) March 17, 2023

But the reality is that he’s likely far away from making an impact at the major league level, let alone suit up for the Yankees at the start of next season. That still apears to be the case. Nonetheless, the Yankees brass was left impressed enough that for at least one team evaluator to give him an outside chance to make an appearance when rosters expand at the end of the season, The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty reports.

“Make no mistake, Jasson Dominguez impressed. One veteran Yankees talent evaluator told me that he thought before spring training there was no shot Domínguez could make the majors this season. Now, he wouldn’t rule it out seeing him in September.”

Fans clearly want the future Yankees slugger to make the big league roster and add some excitement to the team next season. The truth is closer to them being lucky to even see him suit up at all this season.

At just 20 years old, Jasson Dominguez is still at the infancy stages of his career. The Yankees could throw him into the fire early, but with a prospect of his magnitude, taking the slow and steady development route appears to be the path they’re taking.