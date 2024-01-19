Is Chrissy Teigen a candidate for mother of the year after this?

Chrissy Teigen made a candid and somewhat embarrassing revelation about her 5-year-old son, Miles, during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” according to PageSix. The celebrity mom confessed that Miles has “never” eaten a vegetable, providing a humorous insight into his dietary preferences.

Appearing on the show to promote her upcoming Freeform series, “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out,” alongside celebrity chef David Chang, Teigen shared details about her children's eating habits. When asked if her kids are “good eaters,” the “Cravings” cookbook author responded, “Miles has still not had a vegetable. He is 6, almost.”

Teigen amusingly corrected herself, recalling an incident where Miles accidentally consumed a broccoli floret in fried rice and was noticeably upset about it. Her husband, John Legend, and their eldest daughter, 7-year-old Luna, were in the audience during the show.

While Miles may be reluctant to embrace vegetables, Teigen proudly highlighted Luna as an exceptional eater who enjoys salads and vegetables. The conversation took a relatable turn when host Jimmy Kimmel shared that his 9-year-old daughter, Jane, is also a picky eater, barely consuming fruits.

Expressing camaraderie in the parenting struggle of getting kids to eat a varied diet, Kimmel remarked, “We can barely get her to eat anything. But hearing that you guys can't do that too, I don't know why it makes me feel better.”

Teigen's candid admission resonated with parents facing similar challenges in introducing vegetables and other healthy foods to their children, adding a touch of humor to the conversation about parenting and food preferences.