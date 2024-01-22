YouTube star MrBeast may be signing a lucrative $100 million deal to premiere a new competition series on Prime Video.

One of the biggest YouTube stars in the world, MrBeast, is closing in on a huge $100 million deal. The deal would be with one of the biggest streaming services in the world, Prime Video.

A $100 million YouTube star deal

Puck News is reporting that MrBeast is about to have a competition show green-lit by Prime Video. The deal is worth close to $100 million. In a twist, the inaugural episode will first premiere on his YouTube channel before hitting the streaming service.

MrBeast, aka James “Jimmy” Donaldson, is the most-subscribed to individual on YouTube (second-most-subscribed channel total). He has over 233 million subscribers on the platform. He has also taken home several awards including Streamy Awards, Streamy Awards, and Kids' Choice Awards.

Recently, he has begun dipping his toe into other waters. MrBeast appeared in three animated films in 2023. Those include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Under the Boardwalk, and Migration.

Prime Video has been making a lot of moves lately. They stream live sports as well as host their own extensive catalog of TV series and films. Some of their recent original projects include Saltburn and Foe. Coming up, they will premiere The Underdoggs, a new sports comedy with Snoop Dogg.

Perhaps more known for their original series, Prime Video is home to the likes of The Boys, Reacher, Hunters, The Wheel of Time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Swarm. Their recent series include Citadel, Wilderness, and Gen V. Coming up, they will release Expats and a Fallout adaptation.

MrBeast is paving a new road for YouTubers. Surely, he won't be the last to make a lucrative deal with a streaming service like this one.