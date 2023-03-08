Given that basketball is a competitive sport, fights and heated altercations happen once in a while. Although it’s mostly between two opposing competitors, there are times when teammates turn on each other or even their coaches. In fact, some cases see teammates engage in a shouting match, but there are also times when punches are being thrown. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest feuds within an NBA team.

10. LeBron James and J.R. Smith

May 31, 2018: Game 1. NBA Finals. JR Smith. “I thought we were ahead” pic.twitter.com/si8Blt6IlD — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) May 31, 2022

While LeBron James and J.R. Smith conquered the Warriors in 2016, that wasn’t the case in the succeeding NBA Finals rematch including 2018. James and the Cavs had a chance to steal Game 1 but a free throw miss by George Hill and Smith’s lack of awareness killed the momentum for the Cavs. James was visibly upset at Smith after his boneheaded play in the final moments, causing them to get swept by the Warriors.

9. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s competitiveness were unmatched. In fact, as early as Bryant’s rookie season, the two would already get into a fistfight at practice. Nevertheless, the duo would go on to carve a three-peat for the Lakers. Unfortunately, as we all know, both players’ disdain for each other led to an ugly breakup in 2005, ending one of the most powerful dynasties in the NBA.

8. O.J. Mayo and Tony Allen

Gambling is certainly a vice that can affect a person for the worst. After engaging in a card game, O.J. Mayo owed teammate Tony Allen money. With tensions flaring between the two parties, both players came to blows. The two had to be separated by the Grizzlies staff and the case was quietly closed by the team.

7. DeMarcus Cousins and Donte Greene

It’s frustrating to lose games as a team. However, the best thing to do moving forward is to learn from the mistakes and play better the next game. But for DeMarcus Cousins, his immature solution was to take it out on his teammates. After Donte Greene chose to make a pass to the more open Tyreke Evans for the potential game-winning three that didn’t go in, Cousins was livid and threw punches at Greene in the locker room. As a result, Cousins faced suspension for one of his recorded clear track records of outbursts in the NBA.

6. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell

It wasn’t only Boogie who was angry after not being the recipient of a pass. In a Wizards’ victory over the Thunder, the former had to weather through the flaring tempers of KCP and Montrezl Harrell. After Harrell wasn’t given the ball during the final possession, he was upset and went after KCP. The two threw haymakers but none were connected. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and the Wizards got the job done.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

5. Zach Randolph and Ruben Patterson

The Jail Blazers were a dysfunctional squad. Aside from the multiple charges thrown at several players of the team, Zach Randolph and Ruben Patterson also engaged in a fight during team practice which saw the latter break his eye socket. While Randolph faced a fine and suspension, he also dealt with the fear that Patterson would exact revenge by killing him.

4. Delonte West and Von Wafer

A game of two-on-two doesn’t usually hurt. However, that wasn’t the case between teammates Delonte West and Von Wafer. After practice tensions were high between the two players. And after the light three-on-three match, West and Wafer would engage in a physical brawl in the Celtics locker room.

3. Kenyon Martin, Steve Blake, and Nene

While there was no footage, Kenyon Martin opened up about violent practices during his playing days in the NBA. In his stay with the Denver Nuggets, Martin witnessed Steve Blake throwing punches at Nene. The Nuggets big man then placed Blake in a choke hold which prompted Martin to throw a punch at Nene. It’s safe to say that Martin’s Nuggets tenure with Nene wasn’t too pleasant.

2. Latrell Sprewell and P.J. Carlesimo

Punching a teammate is a serious matter. However, choking and punching your coach is a different level altogether. It’s part of the coaches’ job to confront his players, especially when the players aren’t executing properly. Carlesimo simply instructed his All-Star guard to make better passes which triggered Sprewell to attack his coach. In an ugly scene, Sprewell choked his coach and returned to practice to land a punch at Coach Carlesimo. Sprewell was punished with the longest suspension, sitting out for an entire season. The sentence was reduced to 68 games which saw him eventually get traded.

1. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole

Footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice (via @TMZ)pic.twitter.com/lv31sRcAdn https://t.co/CIp7bhxYRF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 7, 2022

Despite being fresh off an NBA championship run, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole engaged in a heated altercation during practice. Suddenly, Green would approach Poole and release a right hand that knocked down his teammate. The All-Star forward escaped suspension but had to pay a fine and a serve a one-week exile from the team.