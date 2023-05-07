Sunday’s Game 4 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics is essentially a must-win situation for the Sixers. With the Sixers-Celtics game set to tip off shortly, we’ll be making out Sixers Game 4 predictions.

It’s going to be extremely difficult for the Sixers to come back if they lose Game 4 and fall behind the Celtics 3-1 in their second-round series. Philadelphia upset Boston on the road in Game 1 when Joel Embiid was sidelined. Since the 2023 NBA MVP returned from a knee injury, the Sixers have lost two straight games by 46 combined points. Philadelphia had won its first five games of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Embiid has a 1-10 record against Boston in the playoffs. Injuries have plagued the 76ers’ star throughout his postseason career. The Celtics had few answers for Embiid in their Game 3 win. As long as the MVP can stay on the court in Game 4, Philadelphia has a great chance to take care of business at home and knot up the series at 2-2.

Let’s take a look at two bold Sixers predictions for Game 4.

2. Philadelphia Sixers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden will combine for at least 65 points in Game 4

James Harden’s disappearing act on offense has been at the center of the Sixers’ two losses against the Celtics. Harden totaled 28 points on a meager 5-of-28 shooting in Game 2 and Game 3. He shot below 22% from the field in both contests. Philadelphia has little chance to beat Boston when Harden shoots that poorly from the field, even if he’s getting double-digit assists.

The Sixers saw a completely different version of Harden in the series opener when he scored 45 points on 17-of-30 from the field and carried Philadelphia to an upset win. After shaking off some rust in Game 2, Embiid scored 30 points on 19 field-goal attempts in Game 3. With the Sixers’ backs against the wall, look for both stars to come out aggressively offensively and make sure that the Celtics don’t cruise to a 3-1 series lead.

There’s been so much talk about Harden being too passive in Game 3, failing to take good looks when he got into the paint. Harden showed in Game 1 that he still has the ability to be an elite scorer at times, especially if he’s knocking down shots from 3-point range. Embiid was the NBA’s most dominant scorer in the regular season, averaging 33.1 points per game. He should reach the 30-point mark without much of a problem.

1. Philadelphia Sixers will beat Boston Celtics by double digits in Game 4

When the Celtics are in a comfortable position, they sometimes appear to let up. After dominating the Atlanta Hawks early in their first-round series, Boston was nearly pushed to a deciding Game 7. When Embiid missed Game 1 and gave the Celtics a clear advantage to start the second round, Boston allowed Philadelphia to steal home-court advantage.

It’s a similar situation in Game 4. The Sixers are behind in the series and betting underdogs in Sunday’s contest. Philadelphia has much more at stake than Boston. It could be apparent in the effort of both teams.

Jayson Tatum has put up good numbers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, but he has not consistently looked like an MVP-caliber player. Outside of Game 2, Boston’s defense has largely been a disappointment since taking a 2-0 series lead in the first round. This has all the makings of Embiid showing why he won the MVP award and being the best player on the floor in a Sixers’ Game 4 victory.