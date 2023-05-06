Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Philadelphia 76ers had the opportunity to cap off Joel Embiid’s special MVP night with a big win in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, but they failed to do so. While the Cameroonian did his part with 30 points, basically no one else played well. Most notably, James Harden was downright atrocious for the second game in a row after erupting for 45 points in the series opener.

By no surprise, Twitter was letting Harden hear it for putting up just 16 points in 40 minutes of action.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Harden said after game 1 "it's one game!" and he was dead fucking serious — Your Hardcore Dad (@dansbadtweets) May 6, 2023

I hope PJ Tucker is having a heart to heart with James Harden in the locker room right now… pic.twitter.com/pcDjbDckXQ — Roy Burton (@TheBSLine) May 6, 2023

James Harden tonight LMFAO https://t.co/h9GBRcAi6h — Splash 💦 (@Splashy2k_val) May 6, 2023

If i’m Philly there’s no way I want James Harden back on a max deal — Austin Holman (@austinholman03) May 6, 2023

The Playoffs vs James Harden 😂 pic.twitter.com/XDZ7IxZKyz — Jimmy K. James (@GLORYMMAMOLE) May 6, 2023

Just a brutal performance from Harden and fans aren’t happy. It’s crazy that he can ball out and show shades of his former self and then just go ghost mode across these last two contests. Although The Beard dished out 11 assists as well, he was just 3 for 14 from the field and 2 for 7 from three-point land. To make matters worse, he also had five turnovers.

Game 2? James Harden scored a mere 12 points. He’s a combined 5 for 28 from the field in Games 2 and 3. That’s just not good enough if the Sixers are going to get past a very good Celtics team. Philadelphia now must win Game 4 on Sunday at home or else they’re looking at a 3-1 hole going back to Beantown, which is a certain recipe for disaster.

Tyrese Maxey only added 13 points as well, which means the Philly backcourt combined for 29 points. Yikes. If just one of them can complement Embiid, it will give Doc Rivers’ group a much better chance of giving Boston a run for its money.

As for that max deal? Well, if James Harden doesn’t figure it out and the franchise flames out of the playoff again, there will be serious doubt he’s even in a Sixers uniform next season. We won’t get ahead of ourselves, though.