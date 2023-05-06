Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Boston Celtics will attempt to take a commanding 3-1 series lead while the Philadelphia 76ers look to even the series in this semifinals showdown. We are in the land of cheesesteaks, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Celtics-76ers Game 4 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Celtics defeated the 76ers 114-102 in Game 3 to take back home-court advantage. Now, they have a chance to go up 3-1 in this series and will look to take another game at the Wells Fargo Center.

The game started out on even footing, with both teams feeling each other out in the first quarter. Then, the Celtics produced in the second quarter and built a seven-point lead at the half. The Celtics grew the lead to 11 points heading into the fourth quarter. Subsequently, the Celtics had all they needed to win. Jayson Tatum bounced back after a bad Game 2 performance with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Likewise, Jaylen Brown added 23 points to help Tatum. Al Horford added 17 points, while Marcus Smart had 15. Likewise, Derrick White added 13 points. Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points off the bench. Amazingly, the Celtics only dressed eight players.

Joel Embiid excelled with 30 points and 13 rebounds. However, he did not have much help from James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Harden again struggled with 16 points on a poor 3 for 14 shooting. Likewise, Maxey had 13 points while shooting 4 for 16. Tobias Harris only had seven points. Also, De’Anthony Melton had 14 off the bench.

The Celtics shot 44.2 percent from the field. Also, they continued to fire 3-pointers, hitting 35.6 percent of their shots. The Celtics also hit 22 of 23 free throws. Furthermore, they grabbed 45 rebounds and made nine steals with seven blocks. The Sixers hit only 39.7 percent of their shots while also hitting 43.2 percent of their triples. Regardless, it was not enough.

Here are the Celtics-76ers Game 4 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Celtics-76ers Game 4 Odds

Boston Celtics: -3 (-108)

Philadelphia 76ers: +3 (-112)

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 4

TV: ESPN

Stream: NBA

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics displayed a patient and methodical gameplan in their victory in Game 3. Moreover, they did not force bad shots and they once again displayed great ball control against the Sixers.

Tatum reemerging helped the Celtics thrive. Now, the Celtics hope he can continue to build off that momentum and continue to lead them. It does not hurt that they have Brown as a secondary option. Additionally, all their starters produced in double figures. The Celtics are hitting their shots and slowing the game down. Likewise, they are not turning the ball over.

The Celtics are showcasing how well they could shoot at the charity stripe. Ultimately, for the second game in a row, they missed only one free throw. The Celtics have missed a combined three free throws in this series. Stunningly, they are dictating the direction of this series by hitting their shots at the charity stripe. The Celtics are also stealing the ball and not turning the ball over.

The Celtics will cover the spread if Tatum, Brown, and the rest of the starters continue to produce. Moreover, the defense must continue to close out on Harden and Maxey when they take shots.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

We know that Embiid is ready to go. Thus, expect him to continue to produce by scoring 25+ points while also grabbing 10 rebounds. But he is not the issue. Ultimately, the issue is Harden.

Harden dominated in Game 1 without Embiid. Hence, he hit every shot and carried the Sixers to victory. But Harden crashed back to Earth in Game 2 and Game 3. Now, he must recover fast to help the Sixers get back in this series. Harden must take better shots and must convert on his opportunities. Additionally, Maxey must spring loose and find open chances.

But the Sixers also won Game 1 on the strength of great defense and creating turnovers. Therefore, we know they are capable of it. But the Sixers need to execute consistently against a Boston team that does not give an inch. The only way to beat the Celtics is to play a full 48 minutes.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Harden and Maxey hit their shots. Then, they must play tighter defense on the Celtics and force them to take difficult shots.

Final Celtics-76ers Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The 76ers will play desperately. Thus, expect a stronger effort and a better game. The Celtics have won close games before. Thus, expect this game to go down to the wire.

Final Celtics-76ers Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: +3 (-112)