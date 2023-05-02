Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

James Harden may have yet to reach two full seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he has already achieved a playoff feat that not even Joel Embiid has done.

In Game 1 of their second round series with the Boston Celtics, Harden exploded for 45 points on 17-of-30 shooting. He also recorded six assists and two steals as he went all-out to lead the Sixers in the absence of Joel Embiid.

With his incredible showing in the 119-115 win, The Beard not only recorded a postseason career-high, but he also made history as just the second Sixers player over the last 50 years with a 45-point game in the playoffs. Allen Iverson is the only other Sixer to do so, with Embiid himself unable to achieve the feat (via Stat Muse).

James Harden definitely benefited in the absence of Joel Embiid. After embracing a facilitator role alongside the superstar big man, everyone thought that Harden’s explosive scoring is gone. On Monday, however, he proved that he can still score and take over when he wants to.

The Sixers playmaker also couldn’t have chosen a better time to erupt. With many expecting the Celtics to dominate and take the 1-0 series lead, Harden and the rest of Philly definitely gave them quite the blow on their morale with that loss.

It remains to be seen if Harden can replicate his success when Embiid returns, which is expected to be in Game 2. Nonetheless, there’s no denying that Harden and co. made a really strong statement on Monday against the title favorites.