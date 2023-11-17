Ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Wide Receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

As Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season unfolds, fantasy football managers are facing critical decisions for their lineups. Don't fret – we're here to provide valuable insights to guide you through these challenging choices. Explore this article to discover four Wide Receivers primed for a start and three you might consider benching in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.

Ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Wide Receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 11

Puka Nacua, LAR (vs SEA)

Anticipating the return of Matthew Stafford in good health and a rematch against Seattle, there's hope that Nacua will bounce back in Week 11. He faced a tough stretch in the two games leading up to the Rams' bye week in Week 10. He performed disappointingly against Dallas in Week 8 and Green Bay in Week 9.

However, in his initial seven NFL games, Nacua managed to score a minimum of 12.2 PPR points in all but one. He made a notable debut in Week 1 against Seattle, securing 10 catches for 119 yards on 15 targets. It's worth noting that Cooper Kupp was absent in that game, so for Week 11, consider Nacua as a fantasy football receiver No. 2 option. Seattle has allowed 12 receivers to achieve at least 12.1 PPR points this season, including four pairs in the same game. This suggests favorable prospects for Nacua and Kupp in Week 11.

Tank Dell, HOU (vs ARI)

Nico Collins returned to practice on Wednesday. It seems likely that he'll play in Week 11 against Arizona. However, we should confidently start Tank Dell in all leagues. While keeping an eye on Noah Brown and Robert Woods, Dell remains a primary target for CJ Stroud. This is especially true considering his recent performances against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati.

Over the last two games, he has amassed 25 targets, 12 catches, 170 yards, and three touchdowns. Dell has consistently scored at least 18.9 PPR points in the four games where he received at least seven targets this season. The Cardinals have allowed nine receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this year, and Dell stands as a strong candidate to make it 10 after Week 11.

Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs NYG)

Terry McLaurin experienced a rare setback last week. He scored just 7.3 PPR points in a loss to the Seahawks. Despite this, he should remain in lineups this week due to a favorable matchup against the Giants. Over the last four weeks, only the Eagles have allowed more points to wideouts. In addition, McLaurin already demonstrated success against the Giants with 90 yards and 15 PPR fantasy football points in a Week 7 matchup.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs TB)

Brandon Aiyuk secured only three passes in a victory over the Jaguars. However, he made them impactful with a touchdown and 14.5 fantasy points. I recommend keeping him active against the Buccaneers, who have struggled against wide receivers. In fact, their defense has conceded five touchdowns and the fifth-highest points to the position in the last four weeks.

Start ‘Em: Christian Kirk, JAC (vs TEN) and Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs MIN)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 11

DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (@ JAC)

Week 8 is beginning to seem like a fluke as each week passes for Hopkins and Will Levis. It's challenging to trust Hopkins as anything more than a No. 3 fantasy football receiver in most leagues. In Week 8 against Atlanta, Hopkins had an impressive performance with four catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns on six targets during Levis's NFL debut.

However, since then, Hopkins has only managed seven catches for 87 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets. It's crucial to note that the Falcons game was the first time all season Hopkins found the end zone. In addition, it was only the third time all year he scored more than 10.5 PPR points. While the Jaguars matchup isn't terrible, concerns arise about Levis's consistency in finding Hopkins. This makes Week 11 a cause for concern with Hopkins.

#Titans WR Deandre Hopkins looking to advance his active streak this weekend to 155 consecutive games with a reception 🏈 pic.twitter.com/WHbsO5FPxs — Kayla Anderson ✨ (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 15, 2023

Chris Godwin, TB (@ SF)

Chris Godwin is coming off a challenging couple of weeks against Houston and Tennessee, where he only accumulated 13 PPR points. With 12 targets over that span, he caught six passes for 70 yards and failed to score any touchdowns. Having only one touchdown this year, Godwin is still a viable start in three-receiver PPR leagues. However, he doesn't present a high ceiling. While the 49ers matchup isn't intimidating, Baker Mayfield may struggle against San Francisco's pass rush. Yes, Mike Evans is still trusted as a No. 2 fantasy football receiver in most leagues. However, Godwin remains a risky option in this matchup considering his performance this year.

Adam Thielen, CAR (vs DAL)

Adam Thielen's numbers have experienced a decline. He scored only 18.1 points in his last two games. While it's challenging to bench him in traditional leagues, he should be approached with caution. Expectations should be tempered against the Cowboys. The Cowboys' defense has allowed the second-fewest points per game to wideouts, including the fourth-fewest to the slot.

Sit 'em: George Pickens, PIT (@ CLE) and Tyler Lockett, SEA (@ LAR)

Looking Ahead

As you navigate the pivotal decisions for your fantasy football lineup in Week 11, our insights aim to provide a strategic edge. By carefully considering the matchups and recent performances of wide receivers, you can optimize your roster for success. Keep a keen eye on potential breakout candidates like Puka Nacua and Tank Dell, who face favorable circumstances. Meanwhile, exercising caution with the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Chris Godwin, who may encounter challenges. Remember, the dynamics of the NFL can shift rapidly. As such, stay informed and adaptable as you make those critical start 'em, sit 'em decisions in pursuit of fantasy football glory. Best of luck in Week 11!