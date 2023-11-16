The Rams have a big one against the Seahawks this weekend, and Matthew Stafford plans to play despite his thumb injury.

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl just a couple of seasons ago, but they haven't been able to get back to that elite status ever since. Last season wasn't a good one for the Rams as quarterback Matthew Stafford went down with an injury that derailed the season. This year hasn't been much better as Los Angeles is currently 3-6 through nine games, and Stafford is battling another injury. He has had to miss some time as of late, but he should be good to go this weekend when the Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks. LA needs to get a win.

Matthew Stafford is currently battling a thumb injury, and while it might not be 100% healed quite yet, he is confident in his ability to play.

“The way I want to? Umm, still working on it,” Stafford said in regards to being able to grip the ball, according to an article from USA Today. “No, I feel pretty confident in my ability to go out there and play at a pretty high level.”

Stafford has been able to return to practice for the Rams, and he's feeling pretty good about where he's at in terms of the recovery process.

“I went out there and practiced today and was able to throw it around,” Stafford continued. “It’s a fine balance of rest and rehab as much as I possibly can to try to let you know everything in there kind of settle down but at the same time, understanding that at some point you got to go out there and see what you got and was able to do that a little bit on Monday and then full practice today just doing everything we wanted to do. So feel pretty good about it.”

Stafford had to deal with another thumb injury before he joined the Rams, and he was able to play through that one. He also had a middle finger injury in the past, but the thumb injuries are harder to deal with.

“Different injury,” Stafford said. “That was a mallet finger situation, popped the tendon in the back of my finger so it was kind of down. I don’t know. All of them that touch the ball are important. Thumb, maybe the most, so it’s definitely a challenge. Obviously, played the whole 2020 season with something similar, or not the whole, the second half of 2020 something similar. So done it before, can do it again.”

During his career, Stafford has made for himself for his toughness and playing at times that others wouldn't. He will be showcasing that toughness yet again this weekend when the Rams take on the Seahawks.