Here we will look at what the Matthew Stafford injury means for Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in fantasy football.

The Los Angeles Rams have had a disappointing season so far. Injuries, including a recent injury to quarterback Matthew Stafford, have compounded their struggles. With Stafford out, many fantasy football owners are wondering how this will affect the production of key players like Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Rams' season so far, Stafford's injury, and what it means for Kupp and Nacua in fantasy football.

Los Angeles Rams' Season So Far

The Rams have had a subpar season so far, with a 3-6 record. Injuries and a lack of consistency have plagued the team, leading to a three-game losing streak and potentially falling out of playoff contention. The Rams' struggles have been particularly evident in their run game. This has struggled to gain traction in recent weeks. Despite these challenges, it is still too early to project the team's final record for the season.

The Rams' struggles this season continue their difficulties last season. That was when injuries and a Super Bowl hangover led to a poor record in the second half of the season. However, the team has shown flashes of potential. This is particularly true in the play of wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Despite their current struggles, the Rams have a talented roster and could still turn their season around in the coming weeks.

Here we will look at what the Matthew Stafford injury means for Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in fantasy football.

Matthew Stafford's Season So Far

Matthew Stafford has had a roller-coaster of a season for the Rams. However, recent weeks have seen his performance decline due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand. Stafford missed the Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers, and it's uncertain when he'll make his return. Thus far in the season, Stafford has thrown for 2,070 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The turnovers have been a source of concern and have contributed to the Rams' struggles.

Having said that, head coach Sean McVay expressed optimism about Stafford's return after the Rams' bye week. With Stafford absent for the Packers game, Brett Rypien took over as the starting quarterback. However, with a Week 10 bye, the Rams are hopeful that Stafford's absence will be limited to just one game due to an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right thumb. The team is set to face Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 19, and more information regarding Stafford's Week 11 status will be available once the Rams resume practice leading up to that game.

Cooper Kupp's Season So Far

Cooper Kupp has established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL this season. Of course, he has been a crucial part of the Rams' offensive strategy despite playing just five games. He has hauled in 23 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns thus far. However, with Stafford sidelined, Kupp's fantasy football output may be affected. Rypien, for his part, just does not have the same chemistry with Kupp that Stafford has cultivated.

Remember also that Kupp had a subdued performance in the Rams' Week 9 loss. He secured just two of seven targets for 48 yards in the 20-3 defeat to the Packers. He struggled to make his usual impact with backup Rypien at quarterback. This marks Kupp's third consecutive game with fewer than 50 receiving yards. He'll aim to regain his form once the Rams return from their bye week, which could coincide with Matthew Stafford's return to the lineup.

Puka Nacua's Season So Far

PUKA NACUA SCORES HIS FIRST TD FOR THE WIN 🚨 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/bhsUtCrvC3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2023

Rookie sensation Puka Nacua pleasantly surprised as a contributor for the Rams this season. This was particularly true in the absence of Cooper Kupp early in the year. Nacua has recorded 64 receptions for 827 yards and two touchdowns thus far. Nevertheless, with Stafford sidelined, Nacua's fantasy football production may also be impacted. Like in Kupp's case, backup quarterback Brett Rypien also does not have the same connection with Nacua that Stafford has developed.

We witnessed this in Week 9 when Nacua caught three of seven targets for 32 yards during the Rams' 20-3 loss to the Packers. Nacua has struggled to surpass 45 yards in three of his last four games. Nacua's value should see an upturn if Matthew Stafford (thumb) gets cleared to return following the Rams' Week 10 bye.

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Rams have had a disappointing season so far, and injuries have played a big role in their struggles. With Matthew Stafford out, the fantasy football production of key players like Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have been affected. However, the Rams still have a talented roster and could turn things around if they can stay healthy and get back on track. Fantasy football owners should keep a close eye on the situation and adjust their lineups accordingly.