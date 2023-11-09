Both Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins and running back Dameon Piece did not practice Thursday ahead of Bengals game

The Houston Texans are getting set to face the Cincinnati Bengals, but they might be without two of their key offensive weapons. Both No. 1 wide receiver Nico Collins and starting running back Dameon Pierce did not practice Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While not practicing doesn't guarantee Collins and Pierce won't play, it does trend in that direction. Pierce has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of the Texans' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Collins played in the win over the Bucs, but has a calf issue. Overall on the year, Collins has 36 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns.

If Pierce is unable to go once again, Devin Singletary should take his place for a second straight game. Singletary and Piece have split the carries pretty closely the past three games. Against the Buccaneers, Singletary had 13 carries for 26 yards.

Pierce's sophomore season has fallen short of his impressive rookie start. He has 109 carries for 327 yards, averaging just three yards per carry. He hasn't averaged four yards per carry in a single game all season and has only one touchdown on the year. Singletary is slightly better — but not great — averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

The good news for the Texans is they proved they can rely on other threats to get the win. Against the Buccaneers, the Texans had three players go for over 100 yards including Noah Brown, Dalton Schultz and Tank Dell. While Collins had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud proved he can pull off huge passing numbers with his other playmakers.