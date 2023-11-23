Ahead of Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Running Backs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Approaching Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, fantasy football managers are facing crucial decisions for their lineups. No need to fret – we're here to provide valuable insights to help you navigate through these challenging choices. Delve into this article to discover information about several running backs poised for a start and a few that you may consider benching in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Although there are no byes this week, a plethora of injuries requires your attention to illuminate fantasy football scoreboards. Significant injuries to primary RB1s have unsettled the foundation of numerous fantasy rosters. Of course, it's essential to identify which backs you can rely on as we approach the latter part of the season.

Running Backs to Start in Week 12

Kyren Williams, LAR (@ ARI)

Expect Kyren Williams to be fully recovered and ready to play in Week 12 after sitting out the last four games due to an ankle injury. The Rams have shown confidence in his availability by waiving Darrell Henderson. In his last appearance against Arizona in Week 6, Williams performed spectacularly with 20 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown. He has consistently scored at least 17.4 PPR points in four out of six games this season. Facing the Cardinals, who rank third in fantasy football points allowed to opposing running backs, bodes well for Williams.

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ NYG)

Rhamondre Stevenson has demonstrated his consistency by scoring at least 13.2 PPR points in four of his last five games. In Week 12 against the Giants, he is poised for another productive outing. The Giants have allowed running backs to score at least 13.9 PPR points in their last four games. Stevenson's involvement in the passing game, with an average of four catches per game in his last five outings, adds to his appeal.

Derrick Henry, TEN (vs CAR)

Although Derrick Henry has experienced a fluctuating season, he remains a formidable force. Despite two consecutive games with fewer than six fantasy football points, he had over 16 points in the three games prior. This week, he faces a favorable matchup against the Panthers. They have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards, most rushing touchdowns, and second-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Carolina's defensive vulnerabilities make it an ideal opportunity for Henry to bounce back. This is especially true with no concerns about being scripted out due to game flow against the struggling Panthers.

Joe Mixon, CIN (vs PIT)

The Bengals faced a setback in Week 11 with the transition from Joe Burrow to Jake Browning. As such, this impacted the fantasy football value of most players. However, Joe Mixon appears to be the least affected, having performed well last week against the Ravens. With an inexperienced QB at the helm, the Bengals are likely to emphasize the running game. Mixon is expected to play a significant role. That's both on the ground and through quick dump-off passes in the passing game. The Steelers, who have allowed the sixth-most yards to running backs this season, present a favorable matchup for Mixon to continue his productive streak.

Start ‘Em: Jerome Ford, CLE (@ DEN) and Gus Edwards, BAL (@ LAC)

Running Backs to Sit in Week 12

AJ Dillon, GB (@ DET)

Sure, AJ Dillon became a valuable addition in leagues with Aaron Jones sidelined due to a knee injury. Still, we advise caution in starting him as anything more than a flex option in Week 12 against Detroit. Dillon's performance in previous starts earlier this season revealed inconsistency. He managed to score 13.6 PPR points against the Raiders but produced 7.3 PPR points or less in the other two outings. Notably, Dillon's limited contribution in Week 4 against Detroit, with five carries for 11 yards and no catches on one target, underscores the challenge he faces when Jones is in the lineup. With only one touchdown this season, starting Dillon carries some risk.

What a cross-formation blitz pickup by AJ Dillon. Scans the field, stumbles, but just stonewalls the blitzer pic.twitter.com/hnqApyZyhN — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 22, 2023

Zach Charbonnet, SEA (vs SF)

Zach Charbonnet is a recent addition to fantasy football leagues with Kenneth Walker III sidelined due to an oblique injury. Still, he should be approached with caution as a flex option in Week 12 against the 49ers. Yes, he had an impressive performance against the Rams in Week 11 with 21 total touches, including six catches for 22 yards on six targets. That said, Charbonnet's role in the passing game may be affected by Seattle's potential use of DeeJay Dallas or Kenny McIntosh on passing downs. This limits Charbonnet's upside, especially in a challenging matchup against the 49ers. They rank tenth in the fewest fantasy football points allowed to opposing running backs.

James Cook, BUF (@ PHI)

Yes, Joe Brady's influence could positively impact James Cook. However, caution is advised in starting him in Week 12 against the Eagles. Cook showed promise in the Bills' first game under Brady's leadership, tied for his second-highest of the season. However, Cook still shared the workload with two other backs. He played only 45 percent of the snaps. The Eagles present a formidable challenge. They have allowed the fewest yards and fewest fantasy points per game to running backs. Sure, Cook is on an upward trend. Still it might be wise to sit him if a more reliable option is available this week.

Sit 'em: James Conner, ARI (vs LAR) and Javonte Williams, DEN (vs CLE)

Looking Ahead

As you prepare your fantasy football lineup for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, carefully weighing the start and sit decisions is paramount. The insights provided for each player aim to assist you in making informed choices based on their recent performances, matchups, and potential impact. Whether you're eyeing a bounce-back game from Derrick Henry or considering the emerging talents of players like Kyren Williams, Rhamondre Stevenson, or Joe Mixon, strategic decision-making is key. Conversely, the cautionary notes for players like AJ Dillon, Zach Charbonnet, and James Cook underscore the importance of evaluating both the individual player dynamics and the challenges presented by their respective matchups. Best of luck in navigating the complexities of Week 12, and may your fantasy team thrive as the NFL season progresses.