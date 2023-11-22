Matthew Stafford and the Rams received a pivotal update Wednesday, as Kyren Williams is expected to play vs. the Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams have officially designated running back Kyren Williams to return to practice, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. With Williams set to return to practice Wednesday, Schefter reports that he is expected to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Williams has dealt with an ankle injury but should be in line to play a pivotal role for the Rams moving forward. Los Angeles is 4-6 heading into Week 12, so they need all the help they can get. Willams' presence on the roster will be especially important considering the fact that Cooper Kupp is battling an injury.

Los Angeles will need the rushing attack to step up if Kupp, a star receiver, is forced to miss time.

Kyren Williams' return

Williams' return is crucial for the Rams. The 26-year-old has recorded 456 yards and six touchdowns across six games this season. Williams has flashed star potential in his second year in the NFL.

Los Angeles' rushing attack will benefit from the added depth. The Rams running backs have had some good games but developing consistency has proven to be difficult. Williams' return will help in that regard.

Rams heading into game vs. Cardinals

The Rams snapped a three-game losing streak with their 17-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11. Los Angeles is hoping to reach the playoffs, but they need to start a winning streak soon.

Winning the division is probably out of the question, though not technically impossible, for the Rams. They will focus on trying to earn a Wild Card spot.

Perhaps Kyren Williams' return will help the Rams win their second game in a row on Sunday against the Cardinals. It should be noted that Los Angeles defeated Arizona 26-9 in their most recent game with the Cardinals.

Sunday's kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 PM EST.